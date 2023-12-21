[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

“12.12: The Day”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 22

Drama/Action

Directed by Kim Seong-su

Over the course of nine hours on Dec. 12, 1979, Gen. Chun Doo-gwang (Hwang Jung-min) attempts a coup, while another commander, Lee Tae-shin (Jung Woo-sung), tries to stop the secret plan from unfolding.

“Pororo Popstar Adventure”

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 13

Animation

Directed by Yoon Je-wan, Kim Seong-min

Pororo and friends accidentally land on the planet Parangdol and participate in a pop star audition with the help of passionate manager Scat. Pororo's band competes against Big Ben, who interrupts the audition by using artificial intelligence idol I-one.

“Our Season”

(South Korea)

Opened Dec. 6

Drama

Directed by Yuk Sang-hyo

Bok-ja (Kim Hae-sook) visits her daughter Jin-joo (Shin Min-a) as part of her “vacation from heaven” after suddenly passing away. But she is startled to find that Jin-joo has settled down in the countryside to open a restaurant.

“Monster”

(Japan)

Opened Nov. 29

Thriller

Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

With the quiet Minato acting strangely, his mother confronts his teacher and the school. Events seen through different perspectives gradually reveal the intricacies in their relationships, hinting at a truth that lies beyond misunderstanding.