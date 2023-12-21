[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 09:01
“12.12: The Day”
(South Korea)
Opened Nov. 22
Drama/Action
Directed by Kim Seong-su
Over the course of nine hours on Dec. 12, 1979, Gen. Chun Doo-gwang (Hwang Jung-min) attempts a coup, while another commander, Lee Tae-shin (Jung Woo-sung), tries to stop the secret plan from unfolding.
“Pororo Popstar Adventure”
(South Korea)
Opened Dec. 13
Animation
Directed by Yoon Je-wan, Kim Seong-min
Pororo and friends accidentally land on the planet Parangdol and participate in a pop star audition with the help of passionate manager Scat. Pororo's band competes against Big Ben, who interrupts the audition by using artificial intelligence idol I-one.
“Our Season”
(South Korea)
Opened Dec. 6
Drama
Directed by Yuk Sang-hyo
Bok-ja (Kim Hae-sook) visits her daughter Jin-joo (Shin Min-a) as part of her “vacation from heaven” after suddenly passing away. But she is startled to find that Jin-joo has settled down in the countryside to open a restaurant.
“Monster”
(Japan)
Opened Nov. 29
Thriller
Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda
With the quiet Minato acting strangely, his mother confronts his teacher and the school. Events seen through different perspectives gradually reveal the intricacies in their relationships, hinting at a truth that lies beyond misunderstanding.
