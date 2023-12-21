Capital gains tax rules eased for stock investors

Electronic signboards at the trading room of Hana Bank in Seoul show Kospi closing at 2,600.02 points, Korean won against the US dollar at 1,305.1 won, Thursday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean government will raise the threshold for major shareholders' capital gains tax to those holding 5 billion won ($3.83 million) worth of stocks from the current 1 billion won, the Finance Ministry announced Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance is to revise the Enforcement Decree of the Income Tax Act to adjust the regulation on capital gains tax. As it falls under an enforcement ordinance, the government does not have to earn approval from the National Assembly.

Korea currently levies capital gains tax on shareholders who own stocks worth more than 1 billion won in a single company or on those whose stake exceed 1 percent of total shares listed on the benchmark Kospi or 2 percent of total shares listed on the secondary Kosdaq market.

Investors who hold listed stocks are subject to a tax rate of 20 percent. If they own stocks worth more than 300 million won, the tax rate is raised to 25 percent.

Under the revision, the taxation rule will be eased from 1 billion to 5 billion won from next year, while the other regulations continue to remain at current level.

“The measure was made in consideration of the capital market amid persistent high rates, elevated uncertainties in and out of Korea, and to ease the volatility in the market from year-end sell-offs to avoid taxation,” the Finance Ministry explained in a statement.

Capital gains tax has been deemed to be one of the major drivers behind the annual year-end selling spree, as investors dump stocks for tax evasion near the tax base date, two days before the last trading day of 2023, which falls on Dec. 26 this year.

The capital gains tax has been imposed since 2000 for investors who hold shares worth more than 10 billion won in a single company, but the bar has been lowered to 5 billion won in 2013, 2.5 billion won in 2016, 1.5 billion won in 2018 and to 1 billion won in 2020.

According to the National Tax Service, 7,045 people reported capital gains tax totaling 2.09 trillion won last year, comprising some 0.05 percent of the total number of retail investors. The Finance Ministry further explained Thursday that it cannot give an exact number of investors who would be exempt from the taxation through the revised law.

“These days, holding 1 billion won in shares is too small an amount to be considered a majority shareholder. But these investors have had to sell off their shares at the year-end to avoid paying capital gains taxes, bringing overall prices down for the stock market,” said Sung Tae-yoon, an economics professor at Yonsei University, adding the threshold should be raised further to keep up with the changing times.

The Yoon Suk Yeol government had been weighing on easing the capital gains tax, as it was one of the pledges from Yoon’s presidential campaign. It even proposed to raise the bar to 10 billion won and axe the stake requirements last year, but faced heavy criticism from opposition parties who said he was “cutting taxes for the rich.”

The regulation was expected to be maintained at the current level until the end of next year, as a bipartisan compromise was reached. But as the general election slated for April nears, the Yoon administration has been pushing to elevate the local stock market to woo voters, implementing a ban on short selling from November.

Thurday's revision plan was proposed without a bipartisan compromise, according to the Finance Ministry.

“(The current capital gains tax) could affect capital mobility between assets and countries,” Finance Minister nominee Choi Sang-mok said at a confirmation hearing that took place Tuesday, when asked his thoughts on easing the regulation on the capital gains tax.

While Korea has been seeing a tax deficit totaling over 52 trillion won this year, there are concerns that the lowered standard for capital gains tax may affect tax revenue for next year.

"Though the rule is eased to 5 billion won, those who are paying much higher taxes would still be subject to taxing, as their share holdings either exceed 5 billion won or they own larger stakes. It is unlikely to have much impact on the tax revenue," an official from the Finance Ministry said at a press briefing held Thursday.

The revision is to be passed at a Cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday. The eased rules will come into force starting Jan. 1.