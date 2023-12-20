Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?

    English name policies at work: top-down policy or horizontal culture?
  2. 2

    [KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay

    [KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay
  3. 3

    Eyeing economic security, Yoon names NIS, foreign minister picks

    Eyeing economic security, Yoon names NIS, foreign minister picks
  4. 4

    Big 5 banks brace for losses from foreign real estate projects

    Big 5 banks brace for losses from foreign real estate projects
  5. 5

    S. Korean seniors poorest in OECD: report

    S. Korean seniors poorest in OECD: report
  1. 6

    Harim takeover of debt-ridden HMM draws concerns

    Harim takeover of debt-ridden HMM draws concerns
  2. 7

    3 in 10 new couples embrace DINK lifestyle

    3 in 10 new couples embrace DINK lifestyle
  3. 8

    Deadly quake shakes China

    Deadly quake shakes China
  4. 9

    Hyundai Motor to sell auto plant in Russia

    Hyundai Motor to sell auto plant in Russia
  5. 10

    Yoon pledges to break up e-commerce market monopoly

    Yoon pledges to break up e-commerce market monopoly
지나쌤

[Photo News] Advanced air mobility

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 20, 2023 - 13:41

    • Link copied

Supernal, Hyundai Motor Group's US-based urban air mobility firm, will take part in CES 2024, slated for January in Las Vegas, for the first time and exhibit its electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle concept model. Hyundai Motor Group said Supernal will present its strategies to set up an ecosystem of advanced air mobility in the future at a media presentation on Jan. 9. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines