[Photo News] Advanced air mobility

[Photo News] Advanced air mobilityBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 20, 2023 - 13:41
Supernal, Hyundai Motor Group's US-based urban air mobility firm, will take part in CES 2024, slated for January in Las Vegas, for the first time and exhibit its electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle concept model. Hyundai Motor Group said Supernal will present its strategies to set up an ecosystem of advanced air mobility in the future at a media presentation on Jan. 9. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
