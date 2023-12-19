'Silent as the grave' gets new meaning in Korean theaters

The cast of the musical "Sister Act" perform the key scenes from the show during a press event at the D-Cube Arts Center in Seoul on Nov.22. (Yonhap)

Most people can agree that it is ideal for audience members to make as little noise as possible during plays or musicals.

But South Korean theater fans have been divided over the widespread policy that takes it to another level: the so-called "siche-gwangeuk," which refer to the practice of watching while being "still as a corpse."

Last week, a controversy broke out when a reporter wrote a critical article on a production of the musical "Lee Jin: The Woman of Light." He explained that he was asked to move his seat before the start of the show because of a request from a woman sitting next to him. Apparently, the woman had made the request because his writing on a notepad would be too loud.

The incident sparked controversy online, with local theater fans split on whether writing on a piece of paper constitutes "excessive noise during a performance."

It is generally accepted that when watching live performances of plays or musicals, one should refrain from using phones, loudly eating food, or making loud noise. But the question is exactly how much is excessive.

How loud is "loud"?

There is not a universally accepted definition for proper theater etiquette. Arriving well before the show starts, making minimal noise and not using one's phone is generally agreed upon, although opinions vary on what the bare minimum noise level should be.

Most theaters in South Korea do not allow food or drinks inside, except for few exceptions like the Charlotte Theater in Jamsil-dong that allows just drinks in containers with lids. For example, regulations of the Arko & Daehakro Arts Theater in Jongno-gu specifically states: "All drinks, food, bouquets and any other items that may hinder others from watching the performance are not allowed inside the theater."