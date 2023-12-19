Coupang to buy British online retailer Farfetch

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang announced Tuesday it plans to buy the British luxury online platform Farfetch, in a bid to strengthen its competitiveness in the fashion and luxury industry.

Coupang will inject $500 million into the London-based Farfetch to help its business stay afloat, the Korean e-commerce company said.

In order to acquire Farfetch, Coupang has formed a limited partnership called Athena Topco along with investment firm Greenoaks Capital.

Athena Topco -- owned 80.1 percent by Coupang and 19.9 percent by Greenoaks Capital -- has offered a bridge loan to Farfetch for the purchase price of $500 million.

Farfetch is a globally renowned online luxury platform selling high-end fashion and jewelry from more than 1,400 luxury brands. However, it has reportedly been struggling with weak sales amid an economic slowdown.

Coupang said that the acquisition will take Farfetch, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018, private. Trading in shares of Farfetch, with a market capitalization of $226.7 million, was halted Monday. Coupang shares were down 5.11 percent on the same day.

Coupang explained it will combine its logistics know-how with Farfetch's expertise in high-end brands to expand its presence in the rapidly growing luxury goods market in Korea.

Previously, Coupang's business priorities have focused on food delivery, streaming video and payment services.

“The acquisition positions Coupang as a leader in the $400 billion global personal luxury goods segment,” said Bom Kim, founder and CEO of Coupang. "Farfetch is a landmark of the luxury landscape and has been a transformative force in demonstrating that online luxury is the future of luxury retail."

Farfetch will rededicate itself to providing the most elevated experience for the world's most exclusive brands, while pursuing steady and thoughtful growth as a private company, Kim added.

Jose Neves, founder and CEO of Farfetch, said, “Coupang’s proven track record and deep experience in revolutionizing commerce will enable us to deliver exceptional service for our brand and boutique partners, as well as for our millions of customers around the world.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a respected Fortune 200 company that is committed to investing in innovations that transform all aspects of the customer experience with Farfetch,” he added.