[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈인기, 시류〉

1. bandwagon [bǽndwæ̀ɡən] 악대차, 시류나 유행

원래는 퍼레이드에 쓰이는 ‘악대차’를 말한다. 악대차가 승자를 축하하는 행렬에 쓰이므로, jump on the bandwagon은 승자 편에 서거나 시류나 유행을 따른다는 뜻을 지닌 표현이다.

When the team staged an amazing comeback and made it to the Super Bowl, people across the country jumped on the bandwagon and pretended they had always been fans.

그 팀이 놀라운 역전승을 펼치며 슈퍼볼에 진출하자 곳곳에서 사람들이 그 팀의 편을 들더니 마치 오랜 팬이었던 것처럼 행동했다.

● 많은 기업들이 자사 브랜드의 앱을 개발하면서 아이폰 열풍에 편승하고 있다.

Plenty of companies are jumping on the iPhone bandwagon with branded apps.

2. buzzword [bʌ́zwə̀ːrd] 유행어

buzz가 시끄럽게 웅웅대는 소리를 뜻하며, buzzword는 마치 그런 소리와 같은 말(word)을 일컫는다. 유행처럼 많이 쓰이는 말이나 표현을 가리키는 단어다.

Growing tired of candidates spewing meaningless buzzwords such as "change," "hope" and "reform," the public wanted a candidate with a substantive plan and the political will to put it into action.

‘변화’, ‘희망’, ‘개혁’등의 의미 없는 유행어들을 쏟아내는 후보들에 식상한 국민들은 그런 구호를 행동으로 옮길 수 있는 실질적인 계획과 정치적 의지가 있는 후보를 원했다.

● ‘웰빙’이라는 말이 몇 년간 유행처럼 쓰였다.

“Well-being” used to be a buzzword in Korea for a couple of years.

〈원인과 결과〉

1. aftermath [ǽftərmæ̀θ] 여파, 영향

after+math(잔디나 곡물을 벤다는 뜻인 mowing을 의미)로 구성된 단어다. ‘두번째로 거둬들인 작물’이라는 뜻에서 유래하여, 파급력이 큰 사건의 여파를 일컫는다.

In the aftermath of the hurricane, the mayor's office estimated there was over six million dollars worth of damage to roads and bridges.

시 정부는 허리케인의 여파로 600만 달러 이상의 도로 및 교량 피해가 있었다고 추정했다.

● 경기침체와 그 여파로 특히 금융시장에서 많은 일자리가 줄었다.

The recession and its aftermath have cut many jobs, especially in the financial market.

2. comeuppance [kʌ̀mʌ́pəns] 인과

‘일이 일어난다’는 뜻인 come up에 -ance를 붙인 명사형이다. ‘잘못에 대해 마땅히 받아야 하는 벌’, ‘인과응보’라는 의미로 쓰인다.

The middle school bully who had been beating up little kids for months finally got his comeuppance when one of the boys' older brothers caught him and pushed him into the lake.

몇 달 동안 어린아이들을 때리면서 괴롭히던 중학생은 결국 괴롭힘을 당한 아이 중 한 명의 형에게 붙잡혀 호수 속으로 빠지는 마땅한 벌 을 받았다.

● 가장 영향력이 크고 문제있는 회사가 벌금을 부과받자, 많은 이들이 당연히 받아야 할 벌을 받는다고 생각했다.

When the most powerful and controversial firm was fined, people thought it was finally getting its comeuppance.

3. contingent [kəntíndʒənt] ~에 따른

contingent는 다양한 뜻을 지니고 있는데, 모두 ‘발생하다’라는 어원에서 유래했다. contingent upon~의 형태로 쓰면 ‘어떤 일이 일어날지의 여부가 upon 뒤에 나오는 내용에 따라 결정된다’는 뜻이다. ‘부수적’이라는 의미가 발전하여, 명사 contingent는 전체 집단에 부속된 ‘분견대’, ‘파견대’, ‘대표단’을 뜻한다. contingency는 ‘발생할 가능성이 있는 만일의 사태’를 의미하며, contingency plan은 ‘만일의 사태에 대비한 계획’, ‘비상계획’을 일컫는다.

All of our plans are contingent upon Morton’s participation - we cannot do it without him.

우리의 모든 계획은 모튼의 참가에 달려 있다. 그가 없이는 그 일을 할 수 없다.

● 대통령은 미국 방문시에 한국 상품을 미국 시장에 홍보할 일군의 사업가들과 동행했다.

The President visited the US with a large contingent of businessmen who would pitch Korean products to the US market.

4. correlation [kɔ́ːrəléiʃən] 연관성

말 그대로 서로(co) 관계(relation)가 있다는 뜻을 지닌다. ‘상관관계’라는 의미로 쓰는 단어다.

There is a very close correlation between poverty and crime: the two form a vicious cycle.

빈곤과 가난 간에는 밀접한 상관관계가 있어서 둘은 서로 악순환을 이룬다.

● 최근 연구에 의하면 음주와 비만 간에는 의미 있는 양의 상관관계가 있다고 한다.

According to recent research, there is a significant positive correlation between drinking and obesity.