[KH Explains] Why Hyundai Motor has no plan to adopt Apple’s upcoming CarPlay

Hyundai Motor Group's user interface design system for its Connected Car Navigational Cockpit (Hyundai Motor Group) Hyundai Motor Group's user interface design system for its Connected Car Navigational Cockpit (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group could compete head-to-head with Apple in software, a domain where Apple, as the world's most valuable company, is known to excel, as the South Korean automaker is progressing toward its own software-defined vehicle vision that aims to incorporate its proprietary connected car operating system into all new models by 2025. This bold move could be part of its strategy to dominate in-car screens with its own software, potentially opening new revenue streams through content and user data collection needed to pave the way for future autonomous vehicles. Hyundai’s competitor is Apple’s CarPlay software, which integrates iPhone features into car displays, allowing access to navigation, music and more. At its 2022 Worldwide Developers’ Conference, Apple claimed that 79 percent of US car buyers prioritize CarPlay when choosing a vehicle.

Apple's next-generation CarPlay supports multiple displays and offers iPhone widgets and deeper integration with vehicles. (Apple) Apple's next-generation CarPlay supports multiple displays and offers iPhone widgets and deeper integration with vehicles. (Apple)

However, Hyundai was conspicuously absent from the list of carmakers that support Apple's latest CarPlay iteration, unveiled during the conference. The next generation of CarPlay offers deeper vehicle integration with vehicle telematics like gauges and the engine and supports multiple displays, including the central screen, instrument cluster, and passenger-side screens in advanced vehicles. It also introduces customization options like personal wallpapers and car-optimized widgets from iPhone apps. "We are committed to developing proprietary software, focusing on enhancing vehicle performance and enriching the driving experience through our custom-built operating system," a spokesperson from Hyundai commented on the lack of support. Fourteen automakers, including Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, Audi, Volvo, Honda, Porsche, Nissan, Ford, Jaguar, Acura, Polestar, Infiniti and Renault, are set to support the new CarPlay, with model announcements expected by late 2023. When it comes to driver satisfaction, Hyundai has fared better than Apple and other automotive rivals. Its Genesis brand achieved a 74 percent satisfaction rating in a 2022 Consumer Reports Survey, surpassing Apple CarPlay's approximately 60 percent and leading the pack among 33 car brands.

The Connected Car Integrated Cockpit for Hyundai's Genesis brand was awarded the Red Dot design award for its interface in 2022. (Hyundai Motor Group) The Connected Car Integrated Cockpit for Hyundai's Genesis brand was awarded the Red Dot design award for its interface in 2022. (Hyundai Motor Group)