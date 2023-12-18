[팟캐스트] (541) 서울시 외국인 관광객용 앱 출시

A promotional image for TripPass, a travel app released by the city of Seoul to increase convenience for personal identification and payments (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

진행자: 김혜연, Naomi Ng

기사요약: 내년부터 모바일 여권 앱 하나로 서울 여행하는 외국인 관광객, 신분확인부터 교통카드, 면세 쇼핑 등 해결 가능

City of Seoul's app adds payment, tax refund service

[1] The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Monday the expansion of services on the city’s travel app, TripPass, to allow international tourists to easily access various services, such as personal identification and mobile payments.

- expansion 확대, 확장

[2] With TripPass, tourists can issue mobile passports for use in stores that require identity verification or for tax refund services. TripPass was developed by Lordsystem, which introduced the first mobile passport service in South Korea through a competition in 2019 and received two innovation awards at CES 2024 for its latest expansion of the service on TripPass.

- issue 발부하다, 발표하다

- latest 최신의

[3] In the app, tourists can also issue mobile debit cards that they can top up using a credit card. The debit cards can be used to pay for transit, including subways, buses and taxis, and to pay for goods in stores that accept TripPass mobile debit cards. Both the debit cards and passports will be issued in the app in the form of a QR code.

- debit card 직불카드

- in the form of - 의 모양으로

[4] According to the city government, the TripPass application is also expected to benefit small merchants in Seoul, as they only have to scan QR codes issued in the app without having to separately buy passport readers or payment terminals for overseas credit cards. TripPass comes as part of Seoul’s efforts to draw 30 million international tourists by 2026.

- merchant 상인

- draw 끌어당기다, 모으다

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20231211000562&ACE_SEARCH=1

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638