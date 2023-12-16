Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo takes lessons learned from legendary father to MLB

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants speaks during his introductory press conference at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday. (Yonhap)

As South Korean outfielder Lee Jung-hoo was being introduced as the newest member of the San Francisco Giants, his father Lee Jong-beom, one of the greatest players in South Korean baseball history, was thrust into the spotlight.

The proud dad watched from the first row as his 25-year-old son held his introductory press conference at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday (local time). The junior Lee signed a six-year, US$113 million contract with the Giants this week, one year after winning the regular season most valuable player (MVP) award for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

The senior Lee also won an MVP award in 1994 for the Haitai Tigers, after batting .393 with 19 home runs, 77 RBIs and 84 steals. The Lees are the first father-son duo to have won MVP awards in the KBO.

That steals total remains the single season record in the KBO. Lee owns three of the 10 highest steals totals in league history, having swiped 73 bags in 1993 and 64 in 1997.

Lee was nicknamed "Son of the Wind" for his speed, and that naturally made his son the "Grandson of the Wind." Lee Jung-hoo, though, isn't close to being the burner that his old man was in the 1990s. The junior Lee has never stolen more than 13 bases in a season.

"My dad was really fast," Jung-hoo said. "If we were to race each other at the same age, I would never beat him."

As for his moniker, he said, "Because my dad was the Son of the Wind, I was the Grandson of the Wind from birth. I think it sounded a little cheesy and corny in Korean, but it sounds cool in English."

Lee Jong-beom was seen as a complete package at the peak of his powers, someone who could hit for high average and power while also stealing bases and playing strong defense.

Asked what he'd learned from such a legendary father, Jung-hoo cracked, "I learned nothing from him baseball-wise."

After drawing laughter from a throng of reporters, Lee turned more serious and said, "From my father, I learned about character and about ways to grow up as a good person. I also learned how to behave when you're playing well."