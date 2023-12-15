[Books News] Author Kwon Yeo-sun gets recognition from peers with 'Seasons of Its Own'

Author Kwon Yeo-sun's “Seasons of Its Own” sits at the top of the annual “Book of the Year from 50 Writers” list recently released by Kyobo Book Center, once again proving Kwon as a writer's writer.

The year-end list initiated by Kyobo Book Center, the country's largest bookstore, in 2016 features recommendations from 50 fiction writers who share their favorite books. Each writer can recommend up to five titles. The 2023 list includes releases from November 2022 to October 2023, with no distinction between Korean and international literature or specific genres.

Among the 100 books recommended in this year's selection, “Seasons of Its Own” received the highest number of votes, handpicked by 12 peers.

‘Seasons of Its Own’

In her seventh collection of short stories and novellas, Kwon weaves together her works spanning from 2018 to 2022, some of them award-winning pieces.

The overarching themes of "memory,” "insomnia" and “relationships” create a narrative tapestry while the characters grapple with their problematic relationships.

The title stems from a verse in one of the featured short stories, “Sky High Beauty”: To distinguish each season beautifully, it takes effort for each season.

This particular narrative reconstructs the character of Maria, who succumbed to illness at the age of 72, through the memories of churchgoers.

"Many excellent books were published this year, and I am fortunate and honored to have secured the top spot. Writing novels can be a lonely endeavor, but receiving encouragement, especially from colleagues in the same profession, makes me forget the solitude. I feel a deep sense of solidarity and happiness being part of such a warm and beautiful community,” said Kwon on Kyobo Book Center's official YouTube channel, after the announcement.

She also claimed the top spot in the inaugural “Book of the Year from 50 Writers” in 2016 with her work, “Hello, Drunkard.”

Kwon made her literary debut in 1996 with the novel “Niche of Green.”

Her latest work available in English is the crime novel “Lemon” (translated by Janet Hong), which delves into the psychological portraits of three women haunted by a brutal, unsolved murder.