Leipzig's Christoph Ruckhaberle breathes life into abstract painting

German artist Christoph Ruckhaberle attempts to bring out the subjects of his paintings as if declaring art should not be something conceptual, but rather something to enjoy. The exhibition “Waking up the pictures: Christoph Ruckhaberle” invites people to mix and mingle with his art.

The artist’s first-ever solo exhibition in Seoul shows some 160 paintings from 2007 to 2023, including those especially created for this exhibition. Based in Leipzig, Ruckhaberle is one of the leading artists of the New Leipzig School, consisting of ex-students of the former East German city's Art Academy in the early 1990s after reunification.

His paintings feature the experimental placement, juxtaposition, superimposition and repetition of diverse elements that freely traverse dimensions and boundaries. One will encounter sculptures of patterns created from the geometric fragments of deconstructed images as though they were traveling away from the original images.