[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: This color looks just right for your dress. What do you think?

B: Oh, you’re right! __________________________________ it perfectly!

(a) This shoe match

(b) These shoes matches

(c) This pair of shoes match

(d) This pair of shoes matches

해석

A: 이 색이 네 드레스에 딱 알맞아 보인다. 너는 어떻게 생각해?

B: 오, 네 말이 맞아! 이 신발 한 켤레가 드레스와 완벽하게 어울려!

해설

수량 표현을 포함한 주어에 수 일치하는 동사 채우기

주어가 단수일 때 단수 동사가, 복수일 때 복수 동사가 와야 하므로, 보기 중 단수 취급하는 수량 표현이 쓰인 주어(This pair of shoes)에 단수 동사(matches)로 수 일치하는 (d) This pair of shoes matches가 정답이다.

어휘

right 알맞은 perfectly 완벽하게, 더할 나위 없이 pair 한 켤레, 한 쌍 match 어울리다

2.

A: I made an apple pie. Want some?

B: Thanks, that _____________ really tasty.

(a) had looked

(b) has looked

(c) looking

(d) looks

해석

A: 내가 사과 파이를 만들었어. 좀 먹어 볼래?

B: 고마워, 그거 정말 맛있어 보인다.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재

문장에 주어(that)만 있고 동사가 없으므로, 빈칸에는 동사가 와야 한다. 따라서 동사인 (a), (b), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. A가 만든 사과 파이가 맛있어 보인다는 문맥으로, 현재 사과 파이의 상태를 나타내고 있기 때문에 현재 시제 (d) looks가 정답이다. (c) looking은 준동사이므로 동사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

tasty 맛있는 look ~해 보이다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

To pursue his dream of becoming a Foreign Service officer, James earned _____ in International Studies.

(a) any master’s degree

(b) the master’s degree

(c) master’s degree

(d) a master’s degree

해석

외교관이 되기 위한 그의 꿈을 추구하기 위해, James는 국제학 석사 학위를 취득했다.

해설

‘a+명사’ 채우기

보기에 주어진 명사 master’s degree는 가산 명사이고 이전에 언급한 적이 없으므로 ‘정해지지 않은 하나’를 가리킬 때 쓰는 부정관사를 포함한 (d) a master’s degree가 정답이다.

어휘

pursue 추구하다 Foreign Service officer 외교관 (미국 국방성의 해외 근무 직원)

International Studies 국제학 master’s degree 석사 학위

4.

Researchers say depression is common among patients ______________ from chronic conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

(a) have suffered

(b) suffered

(c) suffer

(d) suffering

해석

연구원들은 우울증이 심장병, 당뇨병, 그리고 암과 같은 만성 질환에 시달리는 환자들에게 흔하게 일어난다고 말한다.

해설

분사 자리 채우기

주어(depression)와 동사(is)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 수식어 거품을 이끌 수 있는 분사 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 분사의 수식을 받는 명사(patients)와 suffer가 ‘환자들이 시달리다’라는 의미의 능동 관계이므로 현재분사 (d) suffering이 정답이다.

어휘

depression 우울증 suffer from ~에 시달리다 chronic condition 만성 질환

diabetes 당뇨병

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: I heard Elle Garner has a new movie this year.

(b) B: Yeah. I think it’s scheduled to be released in December.

(c) A: Really? I excited and can’t wait to watch it!

(d) B: Me too. Let’s go see it together when it’s out.

해석

(a) A: Elle Garner가 올해 신작 영화를 낸다고 들었어.

(b) B: 응. 12월에 개봉될 예정인 것 같아.

(c) A: 진짜? 나는 들떠서 상영이 너무 기다려지는데!

(d) B: 나도 그래. 그 영화 나오면 같이 보러 가자.

해설

동사가 없어서 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 문장의 주어(I)는 있지만, 동사가 없어서 틀리다. 주어(I)와 형용사(excited)와 함께 ‘나는 들떴다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, be동사(am)가 와야 한다. 따라서 I excited가 I am excited로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서, (c) A: Really? I excited and can’t wait to watch it!이 정답이다. 참고로 excited를 동사의 과거형으로 생각할 수 있지만, excite는 타동사이므로 뒤에 목적어 없이는 쓰일 수 없음을 알아둔다.

어휘

release 개봉하다 excited 들뜬, 흥분한

정답

(d) / (d) / (d) / (d) / (c) I excited → I am excited

