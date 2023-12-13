[김대균의 영어산책] 토익 고득점자가 선정한 토익 기출단어들 정리(2)

지난 연재에 이어 토익만점 목표 수험생이 정리한 단어 및 표현정리를 해드린다. 이런 단어를 모으는 과정이 참 원시적이다. 요즘 AI가 발전하고 있지만 단어선별 능력이 아직은 인간에 미치지 못하고 있다. 애정을 가지고 공부해보자. 토익 공부를 하지 않는 독자들에게도 유익한 실용단어들이다.

16. immediate supervisor (직속 상사): The person to whom an employee directly reports in a workplace hierarchy. (직원이 근무지 계층에게 직접 보고하는 사람)

(ex) "I need to discuss this matter with my immediate supervisor." (나는 이 문제에 대해 직속 상사와 논의할 필요가 있다."

17. the very man (바로 그 사람): The exact person who is needed or is being referred to (필요하거나 추천을 받는 바로 그 사람)

(ex) "You're the very man we need for this job!" (당신은 우리가 이 일에 필요한 바로 그 남자이다!)

18. extremely, very는 주로 형용사만 수식: These adverbs modify only adjectives and not verbs. (이 부사들은 형용사만 수식하고 동사는 수식하지 않는다.)

(ex) "The cake was extremely delicious." (그 케이크가 아주 맛있었다.)

19. fell/rise dramatically/sharply/steadily/exponentially: Describes a significant change in something, usually a rapid or substantial increase or decrease. (급격하게 하락/급격한 상승/지속적인 상승/기하급수적인 상승: 어떤 것의 중요한 변화, 특기 급격하거나 상당한 증감을 설명한다)

(ex) "The company's profits rose dramatically in the last quarter." (지난 분기에 그 회사의 이익이 급격하게 증가했다.)

20. aviators (비행사): Pilots or people who fly aircraft. (비행사 또는 비행기를 조종하는 사람들)

(ex) "The aviators were trained for high-altitude flights." (비행사들은 고공 비행을 위해 훈련을 받았다.)

21. avionics(항공전자): Electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft (항공기, 인공위성, 우주선에 사용되는 전자 시스템)

(ex) "Modern aircraft are equipped with advanced avionics." (현대 항공기는 첨단 항공전자 시스템을 갖추고 있다)

22. earmark(따로 떼어두다): To set aside funds or resources for a specific purpose (특정 목적을 위해 자금이나 자원을 적립하는 것)

(ex) "A portion of the budget was earmarked for education." (그 예산의 일부는 교육을 위해 따로 배정되었다.)

23. thoroughfares: Main roads or public highways. (간선도로 또는 공공도로)

(ex) "The city's thoroughfares were crowded during rush hour.." (도심의 도로는 출퇴근 시간대에 혼잡했다.)

24. Menace(위협): Something that threatens to cause harm or danger. (해를 입히거나 위험을 초래할 수 있다고 위협하는 것)

(ex) "Invasive species can be a menace to local ecosystems." (침입하는 종은 지역 생태계에 위협이 될 수 있다.)

25. predominantly (주로): Mainly; for the most part. (대부분)

(ex) "The team is predominantly made up of young players." (그 팀은 주로 젊은 선수들로 구성되어 있다.)

26. generic(포괄적인, 상표가 붙지 않은): Relating to a class or group (클래스 또는 그룹과 관련된, 토익에서는 ‘특정 상표가 붙지 않은’의 의미로 많이 나온다.);

(ex) "The medication is available in both its brand name and generic forms." ("의약품은 브랜드 이름과 상표가 없는 일반 형태로도 모두 제공된다.)

27. percussion(타악기): Musical instruments that are played by striking with the hand or with sticks, such as drums or cymbals (드럼이나 심벌즈와 같이 손으로 치거나 막대기로 치는 악기들)

(ex) "The band's percussion section was particularly impressive." (그 밴드의 타악기 부분은 특히 인상적이었다.)

28. art Supplies(미술용품): Tools and materials used for creating artworks, like paints, brushes, canvas, etc. (물감, 붓, 캔버스 등 미술작품을 만드는 데 사용되는 도구와 재료)

(ex) "She stocked up on art supplies for her new project." (그녀는 새로운 프로젝트를 위해 미술용품을 비축했다.)

29. serene(고요함): Calm, peaceful, and untroubled; tranquil (고요하고, 평화롭고, 걱정 없이; 고요한).

(ex) "The serene landscape was perfect for a relaxing walk." (고요한 풍경은 편안한 산책을 하기에 완벽했다.)

30. Courtyard(안뜰): An unroofed area that is completely or mostly enclosed by the walls of a building (건물의 벽으로 완전히 또는 대부분 둘러싸이는 지붕이 없는 지역.)

(ex) "We had lunch in the sunny courtyard of the old castle." (우리는 옛 성곽의 햇살이 내리쬐는 안뜰에서 점심을 먹었다.)

31. rekindle(다시 불을 붙이다): To reignite, to revive something that has diminished or died out (줄어들거나 사라진 무언가를 되살리기 위해 불을 다시 붙이다)

(ex) "The trip helped them rekindle their friendship.” (그 여행은 그들의 우정을 다시 불 붙이는 데 도움이 되었다.)

32. hands-on(실습이 들어간): Involving active participation; practical (적극적인 참여; 실용적인)

(ex) "She prefers a hands-on approach to learning." (그녀는 배움에 대한 실제 참여하는 접근 방식을 선호한다.)

33. rigs(시추장비): Large structures or machinery used for drilling wells, like oil or water wells. (유정이나 수도정과 같은 유정을 시추하는 데 사용되는 큰 구조물 또는 기계)

(ex) "The oil rigs could be seen off the coast." (그 유정 시추장비는 해안에서 볼 수 있었다.)