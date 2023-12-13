[김대균의 영어산책] 토익 고득점자가 선정한 토익 기출단어들 정리(1)

만점이나 만점에 가까운 토익 고득점이 꼭 필요한 분들 중에는 의전원, 약대 편입 준비생들이 있다. 지금이 시즌이어서 다음의 단어 표현들이 토익 고득점에 도움이 될 것이다. 단어를 제공해 주신 토익 고득점 학생 김요환군에게 감사를 드린다. 다음의 단어 표현들은 950점대 학생이 실제 매 번 토익시험을 보면서 정리한 단어 표현에 해설과 예문을 추가한 것이다. 분량이 적지 않아 3회로 정리해 본다.

1. compliance department (컴플라이언스 부서): A division in a company responsible for ensuring that the company follows laws and regulations. (회사가 법률과 규정을 준수하는지 확인하는 책임을 맡은 부서)

(ex) "The compliance department ensures our company adheres to legal standards and ethical practices." (준법감시 부서는 우리 회사가 법적 기준과 윤리적 관행을 준수하도록 보장한다)

2. litigation (소송): The process of taking legal action; the act of suing in court. (법적 조치를 취하는 과정. 법원에 소송을 제기하는 행위.)

(ex) "The company is involved in litigation over patent infringement issues." (그 회사는 특허 침해 문제로 소송을 진행하고 있다.)

3. provoke (자극하다): To stimulate or incite someone to action or a reaction, often negative. (누군가의 행동이나 반응(종종 부정적)을 자극하거나 부추기는 것.)

(ex) "His controversial remarks were intended to provoke a response from the audience." (그의 논란의 여지가 있는 발언은 청중의 반응을 자극하기 위한 것이었다.)

4. airtight (밀봉되어 있는, 확실한): Something that is tightly sealed so that no air can enter or escape; also used metaphorically to describe a very solid argument or alibi. (공기가 들어가거나 빠져나가지 못하도록 단단히 밀봉된 것. 매우 확고한 주장이나 알리바이를 설명하기 위해 비유적으로 사용되기도 한다.)

(ex) "The detective had an airtight alibi for the time of the crime." ("범죄 당시 형사는 확실한 알리바이를 갖고 있었다.)

5. provision (제공, 규정): The act of providing or supplying something for use; a stipulation in a document or law. (사용할 수 있도록 무언가를 제공하거나 제공하는 행위. 문서나 법률의 규정.)

(ex) "The contract includes a provision for early termination under certain conditions." (계약에는 특정 조건 하에서 조기 종료에 대한 조항이 포함되어 있다.)

6. musical Arrangements (음악 편곡): The adaptation and design of a piece of music for performance. (연주를 위해 음악 작품을 각색하고 디자인하는 것)

(ex) "She is known for her unique musical arrangements of classic songs." (그녀는 클래식 곡의 독특한 음악적 편곡으로 유명하다.)

7. intriguingly (흥미롭게): In a way that arouses curiosity or interest. (호기심이나 관심을 불러일으키는 방식으로.)

(ex) "Intriguingly, the data didn't match the expected results." (흥미롭게도 데이터가 예상한 결과와 일치하지 않았다.)

8. marginal Notes (여백 메모): Small comments or annotations written in the margins of a page. (페이지 여백에 적은 작은 설명이나 주석)

(ex) "His book was full of marginal notes, offering insights into his thoughts. (그의 책은 그의 생각에 대한 통찰력을 제공하는 여백의 메모로 가득 차 있었다.)

9. marginally (약간. 소량의): To a small extent; slightly (약간)

(ex) "The new model is marginally better than its predecessor." (새 모델은 이전 모델보다 약간 더 좋다.)

10. conspicuously (눈에 띄게): In a way that is easily seen or noticed (쉽게 보이거나 눈에 띄는 방식으로); attracting attention (관심을 끄는)

(ex) "He was conspicuously absent from the meeting. (그는 회의에 눈에 띄게 결석했다.)

11. saplings (묘목): Young trees, especially those that have recently grown from a seed. (어린 나무, 특히 최근에 씨앗에서 자란 나무.)

(ex) "The garden was planted with a variety of saplings. (정원에 다양한 묘목이 심어져 있다.)

12. nursery (종묘장, 묘목원): A place where young plants and trees are grown for sale or for planting elsewhere. (판매하거나 다른 곳에 심기 위해 어린 식물과 나무를 키우는 장소)

(ex) "We bought several flowering plants from the local nursery. (우리는 지역 종묘장에서 꽃식물 몇 개를 샀다.)

13. variety (다영성, 변종)vs Pure-Blood(순수혈통): Variety refers to a range of different types or sorts, while pure-blood usually refers to animals or people of unmixed lineage. ( 변종은 다양한 유형이나 종류를 의미하는 반면, 순수혈통은 일반적으로 혼합되지 않은 혈통의 동물이나 사람을 의미한다.)

(ex) "The shelter offers a variety of pets, as opposed to pure-blood breeds." (그 보호소에서는 순종이 아닌 다양한 변종의 애완동물을 제공한다.)

14. indeed (실제로, 진정): Used to emphasize a statement or response confirming something already suggested. (이미 제안된 내용을 확인하는 진술이나 응답을 강조하는 데 사용된다.)

(ex) "It was indeed a remarkable performance." (그것은 참으로 놀라운 성과였다.)

15. clerical (사무적인): Relating to office work, especially routine documentation and administrative tasks. (사무 업무, 특히 일상적인 문서 작성 및 관리 업무와 관련된 것)

(ex) "She was employed in a clerical position at the firm”. (그녀는 회사에서 사무직으로 고용되었다.)