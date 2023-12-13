[KH explains] Will ‘chip alliance’ with Netherlands help Samsung, SK secure more EUV machines?

From left: SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, ASML CEO Peter Wennink, President Yoon Suk Yeol, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong hold a roundtable meeting at the Dutch company's headquarters in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

As global chipmakers are competing fiercely to get their hands on ASML's scarce extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment, the government-backed agreements in the process of being made between South Korea and the Netherlands this week are creating an upbeat mood for the Korean chip industry.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the chiefs of the country's two top conglomerates, Samsung Electronics and SK Group, met with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and ASML head Peter Wennink in the Netherlands to ink business deals to boost bilateral ties in the semiconductor sector.

"The Korean president's visit to the ASML is unprecedented, and we will have to see how it plays out. But collaboration would help Korean companies build stronger bonds with the Dutch firm," an industry official said under the condition of anonymity.

ASML is the sole manufacturer of EUV equipment -- a key system for producing the world's most advanced semiconductor chips with nodes at 7 nanometers and below -- with unrivaled technology.

As semiconductor has become a strategic asset for countries, securing an order of ASML's EUV equipment, of which, only 40 to 50 units per year are produced, has become a mission for global chip suppliers and governments.

"It is the first time for a foreign leader to tour ASML's headquarters and its new cleanroom. This event shows the deep trust the Dutch government and the firm have in Korea, and also their strong desires for collaboration," Kim Tae-hyo, the first deputy director of the National Security Office said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Yoon, on a state visit to the European country, toured ASML's headquarters and clean room based in Veldhoven together with the Samsung chief Lee Jae-yong and SK chief Chey Tae-won.

"The relationship (of the two countries) is being revamped to an alliance level from the previous partnership, so I believe ASML will be more attentive to Korean clients," Science Minister Lee Jong-ho said.

"I hope the recent agreements play as an advantage for Korea to secure orders of the equipment (from ASML)," he continued.

The Korean government's push for a chip alliance with the Netherlands is helpful for companies, another industry official said under the condition of anonymity, as the European country "aligns its geopolitical stance with the United States in the semiconductor sector."

"While this week's agreements do not specifically address EUV equipment purchases, it will hopefully have positive effects in future deals," he added.

ASML's EUV equipment is at the "top level" and its supremacy in the technology will stand for a long time, industry officials say.

Samsung Electronics and ASML agreed on Tuesday to invest jointly about 1 trillion won ($762 million) to build a research facility in South Korea for the development of "ultra-microscopic" level semiconductor production technology, using next-generation extreme ultraviolet photolithography equipment.

SK hynix also forged an agreement with the Dutch firm to collaborate on developing an eco-friendly technology aimed at minimizing energy consumption when using EUV technology in chipmaking, South Korea's Industry Ministry said.

While it is up to ASML to decide to whom it will sell its high-specification equipment, it would consider many bargaining factors, including national interest and its own relations with industry players, industry watchers say.

ASML would likely care about its relations not only with the buyer itself but also with the customers the buyer has. Chip design houses, such as Qualcomm and Intel would obviously want their partnering foundries to secure the advanced EUV equipment to guarantee the quality of their products, the official said.

Korean chipmakers have not opened up about the number of EUV equipment they purchased, for it is a business secret that can reveal their operational capacity. According to industry sources, Samsung reportedly has some 40 pieces of EUV equipment, while SK hynix has a single-digit number of units.

The two companies have reportedly made orders for ASML’s next-generation high-numerical aperture EUV lithography scanner equipment as well. ASML is preparing to launch the new product for the first time in the industry in the coming months.

The high-NA EUV equipment raised the lens numerical aperture -- indicating its light-collecting ability -- from 0.33 to 0.55, allowing chip manufacturers to utilize ultrafine technology to produce 2 nm node chips.

In Korea, ASML is also currently building a repair center and an engineer training facility in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, investing 240 billion won until 2025.