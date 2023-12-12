Russian regional delegation visits N. Korea

Most Popular
Russian regional delegation visits N. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 12, 2023 - 10:21
A Russian delegation has arrived in North Korea, state media said Tuesday, in the latest sign of growing ties between the two countries.
The delegation led by Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky Krai that borders North Korea, arrived in Pyongyang on Monday and was welcomed by Ji Kyong-su, vice minister of external economic relations, at Pyongyang International Airport, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The KCNA did not provide details on the purpose of the visit.
Speaking to a Russian media outlet last month, Kozhemyako said he plans to visit North Korea this year to discuss cooperation in the fields of tourism, trade and agriculture.
But there are views their talks may discuss the possible deployment of North Korean workers to Russia, which is banned under United Nations sanctions resolutions against North Korea.
The visit comes as North Korea and Russia have been seeking to strengthen cooperation in various areas following the rare summit between their leaders Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin in September.
In November, the two countries signed a protocol on expanding cooperation following bilateral talks on the economy, science and technology in Pyongyang. (Yonhap)
