[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈비슷함, 다름〉

1. affinity [əfínəti] 친밀감, 유사성

af(to)+finity(finish와 같은 어원으로 ‘끝’, ‘경계’, ‘지역’을 의미함)로 구성된 단어다. ‘같은 지역에 인접하고 있다’는 뜻에서 유래하여, 비슷한 사물이나 사람에 대해 느끼는 친밀감이나 유사성을 설명한다.

Although Donna certainly liked dogs, her real affinity was for cats.

다나가 개를 좋아하는 것은 분명했지만, 진짜 친밀하게 느끼는 것은 고양이였다.

● 역사적으로 한국은 중국과 문화적 친밀감을 느껴 왔다.

Historically, Korea has shared many cultural affinities with China.

2. analogous [ənǽləɡəs] 유사한

‘비유’는 영어로 comparison이지만 analogy로 표현하는 경우도 많아서, 예컨대 플라톤의 ‘동굴의 비유’는 Plato’s Cave Analogy라고 한다. analogy의 형용사형인 analogous는 ‘~에 비유할 만하다’, ‘~와 유사하다’라는 의미로 쓰인다(analogy 항목 참조).

The economic situation in North Korea today is analogous to that of a terminally ill patient on life support.

현재 북한의 경제 상황은 생명 유지 장치에 의존하고 있는 말기 환자와 유사하다.

● 그는 지구 온난화 위협은 마치 Y2K 위협과 유사하다고 주장했다.

He argued that the global warming threat was analogous to the Y2K threat.

3. anomaly [ənɑ́məli] 변칙

irregularity라는 의미를 지닌 단어다. 일반적인 것에서 벗어난 ‘이변’, ‘비정상’을 일컫는다.

The warm day in the middle of January was a true anomaly, and all the children went outside in T-shirts and shorts and played ball in the streets.

1월 중에 날이 따뜻한 것은 정말 이변이었고, 모든 아이들이 티셔츠와 짧은 옷을 입고 길거리에서 공놀이를 했다.

● 엘리뇨는 주로 성탄절 즈음에 남미 지역 태평양해안의 기온이 상승하는 기상이변이다.

El Nino is a weather anomaly of warming in the Pacific near South America, usually noticed around Christmas.

4. deviation [dìːviéiʃən] 일탈, 편차

de(away)+viation(by way of를 뜻하는 via와 같은 어원으로 way라는 뜻)으로 구성된 단어다. ‘길에서 벗어나다’라는 어원에서 유래하여, ‘일상에서 벗어남’, ‘일탈’을 뜻한다. 수학에서 standard deviation은 ‘표준편차’를 말한다.

In preparing for his upcoming bout, the boxer made sure not to deviate from his strict training routine.

다가오는 시합을 준비하면서 그 권투 선수는 엄격한 연습 일과에서 벗어나지 않으려고 노력했다.

● 계획에서 벗어나는 경우 먼저 이사회의 승인을 얻어야한다.

Any deviation from the plan must first be approved by the Board of Directors.

5. discrepancy [diskrépənsi] 차이, 불일치

‘벽의 균열’을 뜻하는 crevice와 어원이 같으며, 원래 같아야 할 것들 간에 차이를 말한다는 점에서 difference와 다르다.

The discrepancy between the quality of education received by public school children compared to private school children suggests a major inequity.

공립학교 학생이 받는 교육과 사립학교 학생이 받는 교육 간의 수준 차이는 큰 불균등이 있음을 보여준다.

● 승인한 예산과 실제 지출간에 차이가 매우 컸다.

The discrepancy between the approved budget and the actual expenditure was very significant.

6. disparity [dispǽrəti] 차이

dis(not)+parity(pair와 같은 어원으로 ‘동일하다’, ‘동등하다’는 의미)로 구성된 단어다. ‘불평등한 느낌을 주는 차이’를 설명할 때 쓴다.

During the past two decades, the disparity in wealth between those living in Gangnam and Gangbuk, respectively, has become more pronounced.

지난 20년간 강남 주민과 강북 주민 간 부의 차이는 훨씬 현격해졌다.

● 여성 정치인의 수가 많이 늘었지만 정치권에는 아직도 남녀격차가 있다.

Despite an increasing number of female politicians, there still exists gender disparity in politics.

7. propensity [prəpénsəti] 경향

pro(forward)+pensity(pendant와 같은 어원이며 매달린다는 의미)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘앞쪽으로 기울다’라는 어원에서 유래하여, ‘특정 방향으로 치우친 성향’을 일컫는다.

We believed that Melinda was a workaholic because of her propensity to be in the office rather than with her friends and family.

멜린다는 친구나 가족과 보내기보다 사무실에 있으려는 경향이 있어서 우리는 그녀가 일 중독자라고 생각했다.

● 한국인은 집단적으로 행동하는 성향이 있다.

Koreans have a propensity for acting collectively.