Yoon, Modi exchange messages marking 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 11, 2023 - 20:18

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters-Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have exchanged congratulatory messages marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the foreign ministry said Monday.

In the message marking their establishment of formal ties on Dec. 10, 1973, Yoon said the two countries have advanced their "special strategic partnership" in various areas, including the supply chain, arms industry, science and technology as well as culture, according to the foreign ministry.

Yoon said the two countries have jointly responded to global challenges, and worked together for regional peace and stability as key partners that share values, such as freedom and democracy.

Yoon said he is certain their special strategic partnership will continue to improve, adding he looks forward to closely working with Modi for that goal.

In his congratulatory message, Modi was quoted as saying that he believes the two countries will cooperate for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region based on shared values, the ministry said.

The two countries upgraded their ties to the special strategic partnership in 2015. (Yonhap)

