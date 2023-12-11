Home

Prosecutors demand death penalty for rape-murder suspect

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 11, 2023 - 18:40

This photo shows the scene of the crime at a park in the Sillim district of Gwanak-gu, Seoul on Friday. (Joint Press Corp.) This photo shows the scene of the crime at a park in the Sillim district of Gwanak-gu, Seoul on Friday. (Joint Press Corp.)

Prosecutors on Monday demanded the death penalty for a 30-year-old suspect behind the attempted rape and killing of a woman on a hiking trail in southern Seoul.

Choi Yun-jong was indicted on charges of fatally beating, throttling and attempting to rape the victim he randomly picked on a hillside hiking trail in the Sillim neighborhood on Aug. 17.

In the final hearing at Seoul Central District Court, prosecutors demanded the death penalty for Choi, arguing that he poses a high risk to society if released without any sign of repentance.

Prosecutors also stressed that he caused irrevocable damage to the family members of the victim and said there is a need to show that anyone who causes such crime would face heavy punishment.

The victim, an elementary school teacher in her 30s, had been left unaided for around 20 minutes before being found by the police and moved to a hospital. She died two days later due to brain damage caused by the strangulation.

Investigations indicated Choi used brass knuckles on both hands when assaulting her. (Yonhap)

