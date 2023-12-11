New chief justice sworn in, vows to tackle trial delays

New Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae (center) enters the Supreme Court in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Cho Hee-dae was sworn in Monday as the new chief justice of the Supreme Court, ending over two months of a leadership vacuum at the country's top court.

During his inauguration ceremony held at the Supreme Court in southern Seoul, the newly appointed chief justice vowed to address the pending issues facing the top court, including trial delays.

"The court has aggravated public pain by not abiding by the people's right to a speedy trial," Cho said.

He vowed to resolve the problems, which range from "trivial parts in specific procedures to bigger issues, including trial procedures and increasing staffing in the court."

The new chief justice also committed to reforming the personnel system in the court by expanding the number of judges, and reinforcing the expertise and roles of public officials.

Cho further highlighted the need for expanding the scope of information disclosure for trials and jurisdictions, and enhancing access to the justice system for the vulnerable class.

The top court faces tasks to respond to calls to improve the treatment of judges, particularly in light of the revised bill slated for implementation in 2025. The legislation will allow judicial officials with over seven years of expertise to be appointed as judges. (Yonhap)