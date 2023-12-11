Daewoo E&C chief visits Cambodia for new business opportunities

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju (left) and Say Sam Al, minister of Land Management of Cambodia, talk during a meeting held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday. (Daewoo E&C)

Daewoo Engineering & Construction said Monday that Chairman Jung Won-ju met with Say Sam Al, the Cambodian minister of land management, to discuss new business opportunities in the Southeast Asian country.

Cambodia was the last destination of Jung’s overseas business trip that started last month. During his trip, Jung visited Nigeria, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

“(Daewoo E&C) wants to take the lead in contributing to the betterment of Cambodian people through introducing its construction know-how that the company has accumulated in Korea and new town projects, including the one in Hanoi,” Jung said during his meeting with the Cambodian minister in Phnom Penh last Wednesday. “Daewoo E&C is also willing to join in large-sized infrastructure projects in Cambodia.”

The minister also said, “Now is the right time (for Daewoo E&C) to make a foray into Cambodia because the country’s real estate market has been recovering these days. I hope that companies like Daewoo E&C to lead the market in line with the government's economic stimulus plan."

In Cambodia, Jung also met with Canadia Bank Chairman Pung Kheav Se, WorldBridge International Group Chairman Rithy Sear, Shukaku CEO Lau Yao Zhong and other high ranking officials from Cambodian companies to discuss their potential partnerships in the future.

“Jung’s latest business trip to Southeast Asian countries allowed the company to promote the company and build a new network in the region,” an official from Daewoo E&C said. “The company will do its best to expand its overseas business and step up as a global construction developer,” the official added.