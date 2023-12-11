[From the scene] Convenience store chain riding high on ramen boom

An array of instant noodle products is displayed at the "Ramyun Library" at CU's Hongdaesangsang branch in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Thursday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Convenience stores have been emerging as popular lunch spots among office workers in South Korea amid the ever-rising costs of dining out, a trend many in Korea call "lunchflation."

Riding high on upbeat sales, convenience store chain CU recently launched a new store specializing in instant ramen products in the bustling Hongdae district in western Seoul.

Not only does the store offer a wide variety of ramen products, but it also has an area where customers can prepare and enjoy ramen, also known in Korea as "ramyeon."

The store's unique feature is a ramen display shelf, dubbed the "Ramyun Library,” which is 6 meters in width and 2.5 meters in height.

The store has three ramen cooking machines, capable of preparing up to six servings of instant noodles simultaneously, and ample space with tables and chairs for customers to enjoy the ramen of their choice.

Considering the price of ramen at nearby restaurants, which has almost doubled in recent years from 2,500 won ($1.90) to 4,500 won, the Hongdae branch's offer comes as a quite attractive alternative.

CU’s private label brand Heyroo’s ramen is priced at 480 won per pack, allowing customers to enjoy a packet of instant noodles for less than 2,000 won. The store’s ramen cooking machine charges 900 won -- inclusive of a disposable dish -- for cooking one serving of plastic bag-packed ramen. A raw egg, a beloved addition to ramen, is available for 300 won when purchased with the disposable plate. Even if you add side dishes such as a samgak gimbap (triangular gimbap), or an instant hamburger, the meal barely exceeds 4,000 won.

"The prices here are very advantageous compared to other lunch places. Additionally, I love that I can buy not only ramen but also desserts like bread and ice cream in one place,” said Cho Hye-jin, a 33-year-old office worker who visited the store with her office colleague.

Kim Seung-jo, a 36-year-old office worker, highlighted the store’s ample and clean space, which creates a comfortable space for him to enjoy his lunch.

"I had plastic bag-packed ramen. Unlike cup ramen, it makes me feel I’m eating a cooked meal, not instant food. The environment of the store is very suitable for cooking and savoring ramen,” Kim said.