City of Seoul's app adds payment, tax refund service

A promotional image for TripPass, a travel app released by the city of Seoul to increase convenience for personal identification and payments (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Monday the expansion of services on the city’s travel app, TripPass, to allow international tourists to easily access various services, such as personal identification and mobile payments.

With TripPass, tourists can issue mobile passports for use in stores that require identity verification or for tax refund services. TripPass was developed by Lordsystem, which introduced the first mobile passport service in South Korea through a competition in 2019 and received two innovation awards at CES 2024 for its latest expansion of the service on TripPass.

In the app, tourists can also issue mobile debit cards that they can top up using a credit card. The debit cards can be used to pay for transit, including subways, buses and taxis, and to pay for goods in stores that accept TripPass mobile debit cards.

Both the debit cards and passports will be issued in the app in the form of a QR code.