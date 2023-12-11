LG Innotek to showcase mobility, AI tech at CES

LG Innotek said Monday that it will double the size of its exhibition booth compared to last year at the annual CES tech show held in Las Vegas in January to showcase its latest mobility and artificial intelligence technologies.

The booth, spanning 330 square meters, will be set up at the entrance of the West Hall, where booths from major global automobile companies are commonly found.

Given its location, the booth will be the first to welcome visitors to the tech show, the company added.

Alongside public zones, the booth will also feature private zones dedicated to specially invited customers to exclusively introduce them to distinguished new products and technologies, facilitating expanded business opportunities.

The highlight of the exhibition booth is to be the vehicle mockup that showcases various mobility components and key vehicles, including electric vehicles and autonomous driving cars. Visitors can explore key electronic components for autonomous vehicles, including camera modules and lidar for advanced driver assistance systems equipped with world-class optical technology.

The mockup also features its latest automobile lighting system Nexlide and various EV power components, such as DC-DC power converters, EV communication controllers and the industry's first 800-volt wireless battery management system.

Further, LG Innotek plans to unveil for the first time its latest software technology that can control and manage the performance of vehicle components based on real-time data.

Additionally, an artificial intelligence zone, the key theme of this year’s CES, will be set up to shed light on LG Innotek's digital transformation and its flip chip ball grid array, a high-performance semiconductor substrate identified as its next growth engine.

FC-BGA, the fruition of LG Innotek's substrate technologies, incorporates ultrafine circuit drawing, highly integrated and multilayered substrate and coreless substrate packaging.

It will also showcase an AI-based unstaffed facility called "Dream Factory" that manufactures FC-BGA.

“Through CES 2024, we will leverage the opportunity to show our global customers that we are innovative companies delivering distinguished customer value through foundational technologies and breakthroughs in mobility and AI,” said LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo, who recently took office as part of LG Group's year-end reshuffle.