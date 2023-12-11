Starbucks Korea launches W500m year-end fundraiser

Employees of Starbucks Korea pose for a photo for the company's year-end fundraiser campaign at its Myeong-dong branch in Seoul, Monday. (Starbucks Korea)

Starbucks Korea said on Monday it would hold its annual Christmas event to raise funds for nongovernmental organizations and community organizations.

The fundraiser is the specialty coffee chain's largest social contribution event, and started in 2015.

This year’s event is set to kick off Tuesday for 10 days across its stores nationwide. Throughout the event, Starbucks Korea will raise 500 million won ($378,000) by donating 1,000 won for every order of its “Pink Chamomile Relaxer” or “Cherry Foret Noire Cake.”

Starbucks Korea said the funds will be distributed to a total of 27 NGOs and community organizations including ChildFund Korea and the Korea Zero Waste Movement Network, which have participated in Starbucks Korea’s social contribution activities, to be used for social programs such as eco-friendly campaigns, protection of Korean cultural assets, and support for children, youth and people with disabilities.

In addition, Starbucks Korea will set up a special booth together with ChildFund Korea on Tuesday in front of the Starbucks Byeoldabang branch in Myeong-dong, Seoul. Those who donate 5,000 won or more will receive a complimentary tumbler from Starbucks Korea.

"The Carry the Merry event is a great opportunity for us to spread warmth to those in need together with our customers," said Sohn Jeong-hyun, CEO of Starbucks Korea.

"We will continue to engage in meaningful win-win activities to fulfill our social responsibility."