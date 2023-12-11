Tottenham's Son Heung-min nets 10th goal of season in win over Newcastle

In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring a penalty against Newcastle United during the club's Premier League match on Sunday (local time) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Yonhap)

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has reached double digits in goals for the eighth consecutive Premier League season.

Son netted his 10th goal of the 2022-2023 campaign in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. The skipper for Spurs also collected two assists in the win, the club's first in five matches. Tottenham also snapped their three-match losing skid at home.

Son, voted the Man of the Match, has now scored at least 10 goals in his eighth consecutive season, a streak that began in the 2016-2017 season. He joined Spurs for the 2015-2016 season and managed just four goals in 28 matches then, before evolving into one of the most dangerous scorers in the top English competition over the years.

In the 2021-2022 season, Son shared the Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool as the co-leading scorers of the Premier League with 23 goals apiece. Son only scored 10 times in 36 matches in 2022-2023 while dealing with multiple injuries, but has already matched that total in just 15 matches this season.

Son sits third in the Golden Boot race this season, with Erling Haaland of Manchester City leading the way with 14. Salah is between Haaland and Son with 11 goals.

Son assisted on Destiny Udogie's opening goal on 26 minutes, setting up his teammate in the penalty area with a low cross from the left side.

Son picked up another assist on Tottenham's second goal eight minutes later, with Richarlison being the recipient this time after Son dribbled past defender Kieran Trippier before finding his Brazilian teammate.

Richarlison made it 3-0 Spurs on the hour mark and then Son converted his own penalty on 85 minutes after getting fouled by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle got an inconsequential goal during stoppage time.

"When we play at home, we have to always think about winning the game. That should be our habit," Son said afterward. "Even when we were up 1-0, we never stopped creating chances. And 4-1 is a really, really good result. But we don't have that much time to celebrate because we have to be ready for another game."

Spurs will next visit Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Tottenham improved to 30 points from nine wins three draws and four losses but remained in fifth place. (Yonhap)