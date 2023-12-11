Seoul shares open higher ahead of Fed meeting

Most Popular
-
1
Tales of hard work, dashed dreams and disillusionment
-
2
Government asks young couples why they refuse to have children
-
3
Self-suspension, a peculiar 'punishment' for celebrities in Korea
-
4
[Weekender] [K-School] From lobster to rose tteokbokki, Korean school food continues to evolve
-
5
Korea’s go-to winter treats to help beat the cold
-
6
1 out of 7 teenagers thought of suicide: data
-
7
1,000 retired couples receive W3m in combined pension
-
8
S. Korea, US, Japan reaffirm N. Korea's denuclearization obligation
-
9
15% of Korean workers beaten or cursed at in workplace: survey
-
10
[Herald Interview] Renault Korea prepares for major changes from 2024
Seoul shares open higher ahead of Fed meetingBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 11, 2023 - 09:32
South Korean stocks opened higher Monday ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting slated for this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 8.58 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,526.43 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Investors are awaiting this week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, with its key rate anticipated to remain steady between 5.25 and 5.50 percent.
In Seoul, tech shares traded higher, with LG Energy Solution adding 0.23 percent and SK hynix rising 0.94 percent. Samsung Electronics remained unchanged from the previous session.
Leading online portal operator Naver gained 0.46 percent, and its smaller rival Kakao moved up 2.51 percent.
Pharmaceutical firms were also among the gainers, with Celltrion adding 4.35 percent and SK Bioscience increasing 1.29 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,314.60 won against the US dollar, down 7.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon travels to Netherlands for chip allaince, strategic partnership
-
Renault Korea prepares for major changes from 2024
-
N. Korea lambasts S. Korea-US joint military drills