BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook to enlist in military this week

BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook to enlist in military this weekBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 10, 2023 - 21:47
BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are set to begin their mandatory military service this week, following in the footsteps of their three bandmates who are already serving their duties.
RM and V are scheduled to join the Army on Monday, while Jimin and Jungkook will follow them the next day.
Currently, three other members -- Jin, J-Hope and Suga -- are serving in the military.
"The day has finally come," RM said on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, on Sunday.
"I was really happy to live as a BTS member over the past 10 years. As the end is another beginning, I believe that something good will wait for us when this is all over," the leader of BTS said.
RM said he is both "afraid and scared," but expressed hope to learn lessons and get new inspirations from the new experience.
"I always wanted to be a person who is by your side even when I am not there," RM said. "Goodbye for now."
V posted a photo of himself with short hair on Instagram, saying: "Shaved head with sunglasses... I wanted to try it someday. Good for me."
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for at least 18 months. The four members are expected to be discharged from the service in June 2025. (Yonhap)
