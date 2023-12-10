ART Fin runs holiday-themed exhibition in Seoul

Most Popular
-
1
Government asks young couples why they refuse to have children
-
2
Self-suspension, a peculiar 'punishment' for celebrities in Korea
-
3
Tales of hard work, dashed dreams and disillusionment
-
4
[Weekender] [K-School] From lobster to rose tteokbokki, Korean school food continues to evolve
-
5
Korea’s go-to winter treats to help beat the cold
-
6
S. Korea, US, Japan reaffirm N. Korea's denuclearization obligation
-
7
1,000 retired couples receive W3m in combined pension
-
8
NK activity increases at Panmunjom after inter-Korean military deal scrapped: NNSC generals
-
9
Court win for 'comfort women' upheld as Japan declines appeal
-
10
China's consumer prices hit 3-year low with factory cost decline
ART Fin runs holiday-themed exhibition in SeoulBy Park Yuna
Published : Dec. 10, 2023 - 15:01
Online art platform ART Fin kicks off the exhibition “The Present” on Tuesday at ART Fin gallery in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, bringing together seven artists -- Kwon Ji-young, Kim Su-cheol, Min Chan-wook, Bahk Young-hoon, Lee Gun-hee, Lee Si-san and Lee Yoon-jeong.
Coinciding with the holiday season, part of the sales from the exhibition will be donated to groups supporting underprivileged children, according to ART Fin.
The works on display include “Mycota,” an 80-centimeter-tall shelf made of aluminum by Lee Yoon-jeong, paintings created with hanji, traditional Korean mulberry paper, titled “Paper on Paper,” by Lee Gun-hee.
ART Fin is an art investment business unit of TGS Group, a South Korean retail and finance company, launched in February. ART Fin is a portmanteau of “art” and “fintech.”
The exhibition runs through Jan. 9, 2024. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
More from Headlines
-
Tales of hard work, dashed dreams and disillusionment
-
Renault Korea prepares for major changes from 2024
-
Yoon travels to Netherlands to upgrade 'strategic partnership'