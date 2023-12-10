Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Government asks young couples why they refuse to have children

    Government asks young couples why they refuse to have children
  2. 2

    Self-suspension, a peculiar 'punishment' for celebrities in Korea

    Self-suspension, a peculiar 'punishment' for celebrities in Korea
  3. 3

    Tales of hard work, dashed dreams and disillusionment

    Tales of hard work, dashed dreams and disillusionment
  4. 4

    [Weekender] [K-School] From lobster to rose tteokbokki, Korean school food continues to evolve

    [Weekender] [K-School] From lobster to rose tteokbokki, Korean school food continues to evolve
  5. 5

    Korea’s go-to winter treats to help beat the cold

    Korea’s go-to winter treats to help beat the cold
  1. 6

    S. Korea, US, Japan reaffirm N. Korea's denuclearization obligation

    S. Korea, US, Japan reaffirm N. Korea's denuclearization obligation
  2. 7

    1,000 retired couples receive W3m in combined pension

    1,000 retired couples receive W3m in combined pension
  3. 8

    NK activity increases at Panmunjom after inter-Korean military deal scrapped: NNSC generals

    NK activity increases at Panmunjom after inter-Korean military deal scrapped: NNSC generals
  4. 9

    Court win for 'comfort women' upheld as Japan declines appeal

    Court win for 'comfort women' upheld as Japan declines appeal
  5. 10

    China's consumer prices hit 3-year low with factory cost decline

    China's consumer prices hit 3-year low with factory cost decline
피터빈트

ART Fin runs holiday-themed exhibition in Seoul

By Park Yuna

Published : Dec. 10, 2023 - 15:01

    • Link copied

A poster of A poster of "The Present" (ART Fin)

Online art platform ART Fin kicks off the exhibition “The Present” on Tuesday at ART Fin gallery in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, bringing together seven artists -- Kwon Ji-young, Kim Su-cheol, Min Chan-wook, Bahk Young-hoon, Lee Gun-hee, Lee Si-san and Lee Yoon-jeong.

Coinciding with the holiday season, part of the sales from the exhibition will be donated to groups supporting underprivileged children, according to ART Fin.

The works on display include “Mycota,” an 80-centimeter-tall shelf made of aluminum by Lee Yoon-jeong, paintings created with hanji, traditional Korean mulberry paper, titled “Paper on Paper,” by Lee Gun-hee.

"Paper on Paper" by Lee Gun-hee (Courtesy of the artist, ART Fin)

ART Fin is an art investment business unit of TGS Group, a South Korean retail and finance company, launched in February. ART Fin is a portmanteau of “art” and “fintech.”

The exhibition runs through Jan. 9, 2024. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

More from Headlines