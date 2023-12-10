ART Fin runs holiday-themed exhibition in Seoul

Online art platform ART Fin kicks off the exhibition “The Present” on Tuesday at ART Fin gallery in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, bringing together seven artists -- Kwon Ji-young, Kim Su-cheol, Min Chan-wook, Bahk Young-hoon, Lee Gun-hee, Lee Si-san and Lee Yoon-jeong.

Coinciding with the holiday season, part of the sales from the exhibition will be donated to groups supporting underprivileged children, according to ART Fin.

The works on display include “Mycota,” an 80-centimeter-tall shelf made of aluminum by Lee Yoon-jeong, paintings created with hanji, traditional Korean mulberry paper, titled “Paper on Paper,” by Lee Gun-hee.