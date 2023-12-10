Home

Culture minister to discuss exchanges with Vatican this week

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 10, 2023 - 11:01

South Korean Culture Minister Yu In-chon (right) greets Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, substitute for the Vatican's secretariat of state, at an exhibition celebrating the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Vatican diplomatic relations in Seoul on Nov. 17. (Yonhap)

South Korea's culture minister plans to meet Vatican officials in Italy this week to discuss bilateral exchanges as Seoul and the Vatican mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, his office said Sunday.

Culture Minister Yu In-chon plans to hold a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin in Rome on Monday to explore opportunities for strengthening ties and participating in a set of cultural events, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Yu plans to convey gratitude to Parolin for coordinating various ceremonies and expressing the desire to sustain close cooperation through cultural exchanges, the ministry said.

The events organized include photo exhibitions on the history of ties between South Korea and the Vatican, as well as a traditional music concert.

South Korea and the Vatican formally established a diplomatic relationship in 1963. Since then, the two countries have maintained close relationships, with former Pope John Paul II visiting South Korea in 1984 and 1989. Pope Francis also visited Seoul in 2014. (Yonhap)

