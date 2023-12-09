Hanwha Eagles re-sign pitcher Pena

Hanwha Eagles starter Felix Pena pitches against the Samsung Lions during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in the southeastern city of Daegu on July 2. (Yonhap)

The Hanwha Eagles announced Saturday they will bring back right-hander Felix Pena for his third season in South Korea.

The Eagles said Pena agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.05 million. The Dominican right-hander will receive $650,000 in salary and a $200,000 signing bonus and can earn up to $200,000 more in incentives.

Pena first joined the Korea Baseball Organization, specifically the Hanwha Eagles, mid-season in 2022 as a replacement for Nick Kingham, achieving a 5-4 win-loss record and a 3.72 earned run average, or ERA, in 13 starts.

In 2023, his first full season here, Pena had an 11-11 record with a 3.60 ERA in 32 starts. He struck out 147 and walked 59 in 177 1/3 innings.

Pena had a team-leading 19 quality starts, an outing of at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed.

KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players but a maximum of two pitchers. The Eagles finished the 2023 season with Pena and Ricardo Sanchez as their two foreign pitchers. (Yonhap)