Hanwha Eagles re-sign pitcher Pena

Hanwha Eagles re-sign pitcher PenaBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 9, 2023 - 14:02
The Hanwha Eagles announced Saturday they will bring back right-hander Felix Pena for his third season in South Korea.
The Eagles said Pena agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.05 million. The Dominican right-hander will receive $650,000 in salary and a $200,000 signing bonus and can earn up to $200,000 more in incentives.
Pena first joined the Korea Baseball Organization, specifically the Hanwha Eagles, mid-season in 2022 as a replacement for Nick Kingham, achieving a 5-4 win-loss record and a 3.72 earned run average, or ERA, in 13 starts.
In 2023, his first full season here, Pena had an 11-11 record with a 3.60 ERA in 32 starts. He struck out 147 and walked 59 in 177 1/3 innings.
Pena had a team-leading 19 quality starts, an outing of at least six innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed.
KBO teams can sign up to three foreign players but a maximum of two pitchers. The Eagles finished the 2023 season with Pena and Ricardo Sanchez as their two foreign pitchers. (Yonhap)
