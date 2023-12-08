Home

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources

    S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands

    Suneung without 'killer questions' still not easy, results show

    US defense policy bill calls for maintaining 28,500 US troops in Korea

    SK carries out complete reshuffle of top brass

    Teens' excessive smartphone use linked to mental health risk: study

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House

    Ruling party reform committee disbands early, says job half done

    S. Korea asks UAE to correct nat'l flag image mix-up on COP28 website

    Auditor says Moon govt distorted 2020 death of fisheries official

In revote, National Assembly strikes down controversial media bills

By Kim Arin

Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 18:20

    • Link copied

South Korea’s National Assembly on Friday voted to strike down controversial media bills vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap) South Korea’s National Assembly on Friday voted to strike down controversial media bills vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s National Assembly on Friday voted to discard a set of bills aimed at giving the state broadcasting regulator more power in choosing heads of public broadcasters.

The bills were vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and sent back to the Assembly for a revote. They were initially proposed by the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, which controls the parliamentary majority.

The ruling People Power Party protested the bills as having the potential to increase government influence over public broadcasters, which are routinely accused by both major parties of having a bias.

The bills would give the Korea Communications Commission, which oversees the licensing and regulation of broadcasting services, the power to form committees to select candidates for presidents of public broadcasters.

As the head of the KCC is appointed by the president, the ruling party claimed that there may be a possibility for more bias setting in if the broadcasting regulator were to hold more power in deciding whom to put in charge of public broadcasters.

According to the Constitution, for a bill vetoed by the president to be reconsidered by the Assembly, at least two-thirds of lawmakers must give consent. Currently, the Democratic Party holds 56 percent of the Assembly’s 298 seats.

