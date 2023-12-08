Home

  1.

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources

    BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie break up: sources
  2.

    S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands

    S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands
  3.

    Suneung without 'killer questions' still not easy, results show

    Suneung without 'killer questions' still not easy, results show
  4.

    US defense policy bill calls for maintaining 28,500 US troops in Korea

    US defense policy bill calls for maintaining 28,500 US troops in Korea
  5.

    SK carries out complete reshuffle of top brass

    SK carries out complete reshuffle of top brass
  6.

    Teens' excessive smartphone use linked to mental health risk: study

    Teens' excessive smartphone use linked to mental health risk: study
  7.

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House

    S. Korea, US, Japan to discuss regional security issues: White House
  8.

    Ruling party reform committee disbands early, says job half done

    Ruling party reform committee disbands early, says job half done
  9.

    S. Korea asks UAE to correct nat'l flag image mix-up on COP28 website

    S. Korea asks UAE to correct nat'l flag image mix-up on COP28 website
  10.

    Auditor says Moon govt distorted 2020 death of fisheries official

    Auditor says Moon govt distorted 2020 death of fisheries official
[Photo News] Korean delegation advocates for climate action in Dubai

By Shin Ji-hye

Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 17:24

    • Link copied

The Korean delegation at COP28, consisting of representatives from groups Greenfund and Jeski Social Campaign along with climate and environmental activists and experts, said Friday that they held a performance at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, calling for opposition to war and solutions to the climate crisis. (Jeski Social Campaign)

