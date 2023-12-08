[Photo News] Korean delegation advocates for climate action in Dubai

Most Popular
[Photo News] Korean delegation advocates for climate action in DubaiBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 17:24
The Korean delegation at COP28, consisting of representatives from groups Greenfund and Jeski Social Campaign along with climate and environmental activists and experts, said Friday that they held a performance at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, calling for opposition to war and solutions to the climate crisis. (Jeski Social Campaign)
