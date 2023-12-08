New Mercedes-Benz E-Class to make Korean debut in January

Most Popular
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class to make Korean debut in JanuaryBy Song Jung-hyun
Published : Dec. 8, 2023 - 15:37
Mercedes-Benz’s new E-Class sedan is hitting the Korean market in January next year, the Korean unit of the German luxury carmaker said Friday.
The 11th generation E-Class is a complete revamp from the 10th version launched in 2016.
In Korea, the car claimed the No. 1 spot in sales for seven consecutive years among foreign brand cars. Korea is Mercedes-Benz’s fourth-largest market globally.
The new model, unveiled at the digital world premiere this April, underwent a full change to feature advanced personalization and digitalization functions.
Building on its 75 years of heritage, the exterior of the model mixes the model’s decadeslong classical features with modern design.
Its interior features various cutting-edge digital technologies including a multimedia infotainment system to enhance user experience and satisfaction.
The car also comes with a preliminary version of MB.OS, Mercedes-Benz's own operating system set for official release in 2025.
The superscreen and active ambient lighting system changes the colors of the slim-lined lights inside the vehicle along with music for an upgraded listening experience.
The model will also be topped with artificial intelligence functions that learn the user’s patterns to recommend customized features, delivering more personalized options.
