[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The tour group questioned the museum guide about the artifacts on display and asked her ------- souvenirs were on sale.

(A) while

(B) if

(C) however

(D) whereas

해석

그 여행 단체는 박물관 안내원에게 전시된 공예품에 대하여 질문했으며, 기념품들이 판매되는지 아닌지를 물어보았다.

해설

명사절 접속사 채우기 문제

동사(asked)의 목적어 자리에 온 명사절(souvenirs were on sale)의 접속사를 채우는 문제이다. 따라서 명사절 접속사이면서 ‘기념품들이 판매되는지 아닌지를 물어보았다’라는 의미를 완성하는 (B) if(~인지 아닌지)가 정답이다. 부사절 접속사 (A)와 (D)는 명사절 접속사 자리에 올 수 없고, 접속부사 (C)는 두 개의 절을 연결할 수 없다. 참고로 동사 ask는 'ask A B(A에게 B를 묻다)'로 목적어를 2개 가질 수 있는 4형식 동사임을 알아 둔다.

어휘

artifact 공예품 on display 전시된 souvenir 기념품, 선물 on sale 판매되는, 구입할 수 있는

2. There were no more slots ------- for the advanced computing course, so the student decided to postpone enrolling in the subject.

(A) spacious

(B) available

(C) convenient

(D) achievable

해석

고급 컴퓨팅 과정에 더 이상 이용 가능한 자리가 없었기 때문에, 그 학생은 해당 과목 등록을 연기하기로 결정했다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘고급 컴퓨팅 과정에 더 이상 이용 가능한 자리가 없었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘이용 가능한, 구할 수 있는’의 뜻을 지닌 형용사 (B) available이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) spacious는 ‘넓은, 거대한’, (C) convenient는 ‘편리한’, (D) achievable은 ‘성취할 수 있는, 달성할 수 있는’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

slot 자리 postpone 미루다, 연기하다 enroll in ~에 등록하다 subject 과목

3. The diner had no idea what food to order at the pricey restaurant, so he requested the waiter to make -------.

(A) recommend

(B) recommendations

(C) recommended

(D) recommending

해석

그 손님은 값비싼 음식점에서 어떤 음식을 주문해야 할지 전혀 알지 못했기 때문에, 종업원에게 추천해 달라고 요청했다.

해설

명사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸이 타동사(make)의 목적어 자리이므로 목적어 자리에 올 수 있는 명사 (B)와 동명사 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘그 손님은 종업원에게 추천해 달라고 요청했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 (B) recommendations(추천)가 정답이다. (D)를 사용할 경우 ‘그 손님은 종업원에게 추천하는 것을 해 달라고 요청했다’라는 어색한 문맥이 된다. 동사인 (A)와 (C)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

diner 손님, 식사하는 사람 pricey 값비싼 make a recommendation 추천하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(B) / (B) / (B)

✅ 수강료 최대 300% 환급받고 토익+취업스펙 한 번에 완성 ▶ https://gouk.kr/vE793O

✅토익초보 맞춤 커리큘럼으로 한 달 만에 목표달성! 수강료+응시료 0원 ▶ https://gouk.kr/bL24aw

✅회원가입만 해도 토익 LC+RC+VOCA 인강+토스인강까지 전원 지급! ▶https://gouk.kr/qekGOi