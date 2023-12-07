US trade body finds no patent breaches by Samsung over digital signage: sources

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) concluded Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDS did not violate any patents over outdoor electronics displays in a patent infringement case filed by a US company, industry sources said Thursday.

The ITC reached the decision last month after its investigation into the case following a complaint filed by Manufacturing Resources International (MRI) in August last year.

MRI, an Atlanta-based manufacturer of outdoor and semi-outdoor digital liquid-crystal displays, alleged that the South Korean tech giant infringed on its five patents.

The patents concern cooling systems for electronic displays used in outdoor kiosks, according to the ITC.

MRI claimed that products of Samsung Electronics and its affiliate Samsung SDS infringe on certain MRI patents.

The US company asked ITC, after the investigation, to "issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders" against Samsung.

The ITC conclusion is the US administration's preliminary decision, and it usually takes six months until the court's final ruling, according to the sources.

Samsung reportedly expected the court will uphold the ITC decision.

The company could not be reached for comment.