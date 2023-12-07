S. Korea eyes chip alliance with Netherlands

President Yoon Suk Yeol (third from left) attends a conference to discuss the defense industry export strategies in Pangyo, a tech hub in southern Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to the Netherlands will lay the groundwork for the new chip alliance with the Netherlands, a semiconductor industry powerhouse home to the world's sole extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment supplier to enable the production of more sophisticated microchips, according to the presidential office, Thursday.

Yoon's state visit to the Netherlands, upon the invitation of King Willem-Alexander from Monday to Thursday, could "magnify bilateral complementarity in a semiconductor value chain by incorporating Dutch cutting-edge chipmaking tools with South Korea's chip production prowess," said Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, in a briefing at Yoon's office in Seoul, Thursday.

Kim added that Yoon is scheduled to visit the headquarters of ASML, a photolithography machine manufacturer for semiconductor production, and meet its chief, Peter Wennink, on Tuesday. Yoon will be the first head of state to inspect ASML's semiconductor cleanroom, a facility designed to control the chipmaking environment.

With the visit, Yoon will seek to create a bilateral consultative body and explore joint business opportunities, while focusing on ways to establish a chip alliance involving the public sector, the private sector and academic circles of the two countries, Kim added.

Accompanying Yoon's visit to ASML headquarters will be Willem-Alexander, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, who controls memory chip manufacturer SK hynix and NAND Flash maker Solidigm. Samsung and SK hynix took up a combined 70 percent of the market share in DRAM revenue in the first half, according to market tracker TrendForce.

The visit will give the Yoon administration "a sense of inspiration as South Korea is currently building semiconductor clusters," Kim said.

Yoon is the first South Korean leader to go on a state visit to the Netherlands.

Yoon said earlier Thursday that South Korea's upcoming semiconductor chip deal with the Netherlands will potentially bolster Seoul's arms exports, at a conference to discuss export strategies of Korea's defense industry in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

South Korea's closer cooperation with the Netherlands could enhance South Korea's arms industry capabilities, allowing its arms technology to advance to the next level, Yoon told some 80 audience members at Hanwha Aerospace Research and Development Center in Pangyo, a tech hub south of Seoul.

"Next week, I'll make a state visit to the Netherlands and discuss ways to bolster the bilateral chip alliance," Yoon said. "A closer chip cooperation with the Netherlands will not only greatly contribute to our arms industry capabilities, but also open up new opportunities for arms exports."