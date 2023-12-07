Moon officials tried to cover up North Korea’s murder of South Korean: state inspectors

Ex-Moon’s Minister of National Defense Seo Wook, a key defendant in the cover-up case, appears for a court date on Oct. 21 last year. (The Korea Herald)

The South Korean national inspection service concluded Thursday that the previous Moon Jae-in administration attempted to cover up a North Korean killing of a South Korean government official in 2020, after failing to make rescue efforts while the official was held by the North.

In its final report, the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea accused the preceding administration of mishandling the events leading to and after the death of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries official.

The official was shot to death at sea by North Korean soldiers on Sept. 22, 2020, after he was seized while on patrol duty near the inter-Korean sea border off the west coast of the peninsula. His remains were burned and never returned to the family.

According to the BAI, the South Korean government at the time neglected to take the appropriate steps when the official was reported missing near the sea border with North Korea and tried to cover up the circumstances surrounding his death until a news story forced their acknowledgement.

The BAI said the Office of National Security at the Moon presidential office, the Ministry of National Defense, the National Intelligence Service and other concerned agencies did nothing to save the official while he was in North Korean custody.

The National Security Office under Moon did not convene an emergency meeting nor inform other ministries despite learning of the official having been found in North Korean waters, the BAI found. The then-head of the National Security Office, Suh Hoon, and other key officials left work early that day, according to the report.

The Defense Ministry, deciding that the official being held by North Korea was outside its remit, also took no action.

In the first meeting of concerned ministries held hours following the official’s death, the government came up with a press response policy to portray what happened as a case of an attempted defection to North Korea, the BAI said.

The NIS changed its findings to support the government announcement of the official’s death as a case of a failed defection.

The BAI called for disciplinary action against 13 officials who were involved in the negligence surrounding the issue and the subsequent cover-up, including the former Defense Minister Seo Wook.

The BAI filed a criminal complaint against Moon officials who were in charge at the time after releasing its interim findings in October last year. The trial for the government cover-up of the official’s killing by North Korea is in progress.