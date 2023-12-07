LG wins SOAFEE board membership to join Arm, Bosch

The logos of LG Electronics and the Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Thursday it has become the ninth governing body member of the Scalable Open Architecture for Embedded Edge, also known as SOAFEE, opening up opportunities in the future mobility industry.

Established in 2021, SOAFEE is a special interest group of companies working together to build a cloud-native architecture for software-defined vehicles.

Last year, LG Electronics first joined the SOAFEE as a voting member, actively taking part in the technical steering committee and working groups.

It then became the ninth board member with a unanimous vote by the existing governing body members this year.

Consisting of industry experts, the governing body defines the group’s goals and steers the future direction of the SOAFEE projects. British semiconductor and software designer Arm, German auto parts manufacturers Bosch and Continental, and global IT giants such as Amazon Web Services, Red Hat, SUSE and Cariad are currently working on the board of directors.

LG Electronics attributed this achievement to its continuous interest in applying cloud-native development paradigms to the operation of SDV platforms that enable users to interface and communicate with hardware on the vehicle.

With the new leadership and strengthened global ties, LG Electronics is expected to secure cutting-edge SDV technologies, an essential key to the future of mobility, the firm said.

Ramping up its presence in the electric vehicle parts industry, the company is also leading in-vehicle infotainment -- a combination of information and entertainment -- technology as well as vehicle telematics and advanced driver assistance systems.