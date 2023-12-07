LG H&H sales up 294% in half year on Japan's Qoo10

South Korean beauty giant LG Household & Health Care said Thursday that its sales on Japan's Qoo10 posted record growth of nearly 300 percent after its debut on the country's leading online marketplace just six months ago.

Since June, the company has actively been raising its brand awareness and expanding its customer base in Japan through its participation in Qoo10's megasized sales event, also dubbed the "megawari" event in Japanese.

Based on sales for the November event that ended Sunday, LG H&H logged a whopping 294 percent growth since its initial participation in June. The company did not reveal exact figures.

The cosmetics giant mainly attributed its sales record in the latest event to the success of its ultimate fit jean cushion under luxury cosmetics brand O Hui.

More than 5,000 O Hui jean cushions, including three types, sold in 12 days, ranking third and fifth in the foundation and cushion category respectively on Qoo10 Japan.

Meanwhile, its flagship highlighter under premium makeup brand Glint experienced a 132 percent boost in sales compared to a similar event in September, topping the list of highlighters on the marketplace.

Its oral care product contributed to the sales growth as well. A whitening toothpaste under its dental care brand Euthymol recorded a 66 percent increase in sales compared to September, ranking second in the "living" category.

“We believe that the combination of our brand's trustworthiness, outstanding qualities, and competitive pricing is attracting Japanese customers," an LG H&H official said.

"Going forward we will further ramp up our marketing efforts by expanding both online and offline channels."

Currently, the beauty giant’s products sold on various online platforms in Japan, including Qoo10 Japan, consist of nine cosmetic brands and nine home care and daily beauty brands.