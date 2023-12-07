Samsung SDI renews push for all-solid-state batteries

Samsung SDI said Thursday it has set up a team dedicated to pushing forward the development of the next generation all-solid-state batteries.

All-solid-state batteries are called “game changer batteries,” in which all the components are solid. Theoretically, they have higher levels of energy density and are more stable than lithium-ion batteries using liquid or polymer gel electrolytes.

The new “ASB business team,” headed by Go Joo-young, executive vice president and head of strategic marketing at Samsung SDI, will be supervised by the company’s midsized and large batteries business division.

“The team represents the company’s strong commitment to move up the schedule for commercial production (of the batteries) faster than 2027,” said an official from Samsung SDI.

Compared to its rivals LG Energy Solution and SK On, Samsung SDI has been at the forefront of the all-solid-state battery development project.

In March, the company built a pilot production line for the batteries at its Suwon research center in Gyeonggi Province for the first time. The prototype product is scheduled to be manufactured by the end of this year.

It is currently developing all-solid-state batteries with sulfide solid electrolytes that can boost ion conductivity -- the transit of ions from one site to another -- for fast charging and more than 900 watt-hours per liter of energy density.

During the conference hosted by SNE Research in September, Go said, “To overcome the shortcomings of existing lithium-ion batteries, all-solid-state battery technology is the answer. We will not lose our first-mover advantage in this field.”

The next-generation battery made by Samsung SDI does not use lithium metal to prevent lithium dendrites from forming, which can decrease the battery’s energy efficiency and cycle life, according to Go.

In 2020, the company also published an article at Nature Energy, introducing anode-free technology, a key feature required to make a complete all-solid-state battery that can have high-capacity energy storage.