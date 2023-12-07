Home

[Photo News] Life’s good day in Indonesia

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 7, 2023 - 13:46

LG Electronics said Thursday that it has recently held the 33rd-anniversary event of its Indonesian operation, titled “Life’s Good Day,” with some 6,500 employees and their family members joining. The tech giant travels around the world to introduce its new brand identity, Life’s Good, putting renewed emphasis on customer satisfaction. (LG Electronics)

