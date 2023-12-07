Home

Citibank Korea hosts digital forum for corporate clients

By Mun So-jeong

Published : Dec. 7, 2023 - 11:16

Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon delivers a welcoming speech during the Korea Digital Leaders Summit 2023 held at a hotel in Seoul, Wednesday. (Citibank Korea)

Citibank Korea on Wednesday shared insights on the digital market and presented overseas business opportunities to the nation’s leading digital companies during the “Korea Digital Leaders Summit 2023."

The summit targeted the bank’s corporate clients, who run businesses on digital platforms including e-commerce, video games, fintech and online travel agencies. Some 30 leaders and executives from digital businesses participated in this year’s event.

“We hope the nation’s promising digital companies will gain a foothold in the global market via the Korea Digital Leaders Summit,” said Citibank Korea CEO Yoo Myung-soon in her welcoming speech. “As a trustworthy, reliable financial partner, Citibank Korea will continue to extend quality financial services to the corporate clients foraying into overseas markets.”

As a keynote speaker, Kang Ji-su, the co-founder and chief research officer at a Seoul-based artificial intelligence startup KLleon, explained the challenges and opportunities of the rapidly changing digital industry.

This was followed by Mastercard’s Director Lee Won-woong’s speech on virtual card accounts -- a means of payment in the digital market and used for efficient electronic procurement investment -- which was first introduced in Korea by Citibank Korea.

Another keynote speaker was Choi Dong-chul, the M&A head of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, who shared his expertise on corporate M&As for digital companies aiming to enter overseas markets. For the startup clients, Smilegate Investment Managing Director Kim Young-min also presented the trends and prospects of domestic and global investment markets.

Kim Seok-hyun, the head of the cash sales department of Citi Commercial Bank, wrapped up the event by showcasing Citi’s distinctive global banking services, as well as financial solutions needed in each phase of the business life cycle, from launch to overseas expansion.

In October, Citibank Korea and Citi Asia Pacific also hosted the digital leaders summit for companies based in the Asia-Pacific region.

