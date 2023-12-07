NYT picks Yoon as one of most stylish people of 2023

US President Joe Biden cheers as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sings "American Pie" by Don McLean during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, April 26. (GettyImages)

President Yoon Suk Yeol was selected as one of the 71 most stylish people of 2023 by US newspaper The New York Times on Wednesday local time, for his rendition of the US folk rock song "American Pie" at the White House dinner in April which ended on a high note.

"His pitch-perfect performance of 'American Pie' at the White House was worthy of 'American Idol,'" noted the NYT's Styles desk, with a reference to US singer-songwriter Don McLean's classic hit in 1971 that Yoon sang at the end of the state dinner hosted by the US President Joe Biden.

Yoon's performance came after the encore song of Broadway singers, who performed their rendition of the song. Biden told Yoon the song was his sons' favorite when they were young, and Yoon replied it was his one of favorite songs when he was a student.

Winning applause for his performance, Yoon was presented with a guitar signed by McLean. "President Yoon, a man of many talents," Biden then commented on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The festivity came at the height of Yoon's state visit to the US in April, at which the Washington Declaration was signed by both leaders to give Seoul a bigger say in how Seoul and Washington deter the nuclear threat posed by North Korea through a consultative group. Yoon's US visit in April was the first state visit of a South Korean President in 12 years.

Along with Yoon, K-pop sensation NewJeans was also on the list. "With a sound inspired by late 1990s and early 2000s rhythm and blues, the bunny-ears-wearing members of NewJeans climbed to the top of Billboard charts and earned various distinctions — including being the first female K-pop act to play Lollapalooza," NYT commented.