G7 leaders strongly condemn N. Korea's satellite launch, arms transfers to Russia

A new type of Chollima-1 rocket carrying a reconnaissance satellite called the Malligyong-1 lifts off from the launching pad at the Sohae satellite launch site in Tongchang-ri, northwestern North Korea, at 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 21.(kcna)

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries "strongly" condemned North Korea's recent spy satellite launch and its arms transfers to Russia on Wednesday, stressing the moves directly contravene UN Security Council resolutions.

The leaders of the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan issued a statement on a range of global issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, after they met virtually.

"We strongly condemn continued ballistic missile launches, the recent launch using ballistic missile technology conducted on November 21, 2023, and arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, which directly violate relevant UNSCRs," the statement reads.

Under the UNSC resolutions, the North is banned from conducting any launch using ballistic missile technology and engaging in any arms trade.

G7 leaders also reiterated their call for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" dismantlement of all of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles.

They, in addition, urged Pyongyang to respect human rights, facilitate access for international humanitarian organizations and resolve the abductions issue immediately.

To curtail Russia's revenue that can be used for its war efforts, G7 leaders said they will introduce restrictions on non-industrial diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia by Jan. 1, according to the statement.

The move is to be followed by further phased restrictions on the imports of Russian diamonds processed in third countries, targeting March 1 as the day for implementation, it added.

On the war between Israel and Hamas, the leaders urged the immediate release of all remaining hostages, held by the militant group, without preconditions.

"At the same time, more urgent action is needed to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and minimize civilian casualties," they said. "We support and encourage further humanitarian pauses to enable this." (Yonhap)