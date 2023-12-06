[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Are you sure _____________?

B: I don’t know. Let’s open it and see what’s inside.

(a) the one is box

(b) box is that one

(c) that box is the one

(d) that the one is box

해석

A: 저 상자가 그거 맞아?

B: 나도 몰라. 열어서 안에 뭐가 있는지 보자.

해설

‘한정사+명사’ 채우기 문제

보기에 주어진 명사 box는 단수 가산명사이므로 관사 또는 한정사와 함께 쓰여야 한다. 따라서 명사를 한정하는 지시형용사(that)와 함께 쓰인 (c) that box is the one이 정답이다.

어휘

inside 안에

2.

A: I was so lucky a lifeguard was there.

B: You shouldn’t have gone that far off shore. You _______ have drowned!

(a) would

(b) could

(c) should

(d) must

해석

A: 인명구조 요원이 거기 있어서 정말 운이 좋았어.

B: 너는 해안에서 그렇게 먼 곳까지 가지 말아야 했어. 너는 익사할 수도 있었다고!

해설

적절한 조동사 채우기: could

‘너는 익사할 수도 있었다’는 의미가 되어야 하므로 빈칸에는 have p.p(have gone)와 함께 쓰여 ‘~할 수 있었다(그런데 하지 않았다)’를 뜻하는 조동사 (b) could가 정답이다. 참고로 (c)를 빈칸에 넣으면 ‘~했어야 했다(그런데 하지 않았다), (d)를 넣으면 ‘~했음이 틀림없다(강한 추측)’라는 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

lucky 운이 좋은 lifeguard 인명구조 요원 off shore 해안에서 떨어져서 drown 익사하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

________________________ that has struck unwarranted fear in people’s hearts, the bat would be that creature.

(a) An animal there was

(b) There was an animal

(c) If ever there was an animal

(d) Ever if there was an animal

해석

만약 사람들의 마음에 불필요한 두려움을 심어주는 동물이 하나라도 있다고 한다면, 박쥐가 그런 생물일 것이다.

해설

가정법 과거 채우기

주절에 ‘would+동사원형’인 would be가 왔으므로, 빈칸에는 가정법 과거 또는 미래가 와야 한다. 따라서 보기 중 가정법 과거(If+주어+과거동사)를 만드는 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 부사 ever는 if 뒤에 위치해야 하므로 (c) If ever there was an animal이 정답이다.

어휘

unwarranted 불필요한, 부당한 strike fear in one’s heart ~의 마음에 두려움을 심어주다

bat 박쥐 creature 생물

4.

Several of Eugene Delacroix’s paintings _________ themes from classic literary works, like Dante’s Divine Comedy.

(a) feature

(b) features

(c) was featuring

(d) were featuring

해석

Eugene Delacroix의 몇몇 그림들은 단테의 신곡과 같은 고전 문학 작품의 테마를 특별히 포함한다.

해설

적절한 동사 채우기

복수 취급하는 수량 표현 Several of가 주어에 쓰였으므로, 복수 동사 (a)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 '테마를 특별히 포함한다'라는 의미가 되는 것이 자연스러우므로, 현재 시제 (a) feature가 정답이다. 빈칸에 과거진행 시제 (d)가 오면 ‘테마를 특별히 포함하고 있는 중이었다’라는 어색한 의미가 되므로 오답이다.

어휘

theme 테마, 주제 classic literary work 고전 문학 작품 feature 특별히 포함하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Roses are perennial shrubs or vines that belong to the genus Rosa, consisting of more than one hundred species.

(b) They are native to the temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere, primarily in Asia.

(c) Rose flowers come in a variety of color and are known for their beauty and delicate scent.

(d) Their stems are covered with thorns, which serve as protective structures and support for climbing.

해석

(a) 장미는 100가지 이상의 야생종으로 이루어진 장미속에 속하는 다년생 관목 혹은 덩굴 식물이다.

(b) 장미는 북반구의 온대 지역, 주로 아시아 지역이 원산지이다.

(c) 장미꽃은 다양한 종류의 색이 있고 그것들의 아름다움과 우아한 향기로 알려져 있다.

(d) 장미꽃의 줄기는 가시들로 덮여있는데, 그것들은 보호물의 역할과 타고 오를 때 버팀대의 역할을 한다.

해설

수량표현에 수일치하지 않는 명사가 와서 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 가산 복수 명사 앞에 오는 수량표현(a variety of) 다음에 단수명사가 오면 틀리다. a variety of는 ‘다양한’이라는 의미로, 복수 명사와 함께 쓰이므로 단수 명사 color가 복수 명사 colors로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서, (c) Rose flowers come in a variety of color and are known for their beauty and delicate scent가 정답이다.

어휘

perennial 다년생의 shrub 관목 vine 덩굴 식물 belong to ~에 속하다

genus (생물 분류상의) 속 consist of ~로 이루어져 있다 native to (동식물이) ~가 원산지인

Northern Hemisphere 북반구 primarily 주로 delicate 우아한

scent 향기 stem 줄기 thorn 가시 serve as ~의 역할을 하다 protective 보호용의

정답

(c) / (b) / (c) / (a) / (c) a variety of color → a variety of colors

