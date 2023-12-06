Most Popular
-
6
Korean students outperform OECD average amid pandemic havoc: data
-
7
US rejects NK's 'double standard' claim on Seoul's satellite launch
-
8
Half of young people struggling financially: Seoul
-
9
Over 70,000 teens homeless, urgent support needed: professor
-
10
6 outgoing ministers ‘strong candidates’ for general elections: ruling party
‘Korea could go extinct without proper immigration policy’: minister
Justice minister says officials from several different agencies to be dispatched to immigration control towerBy Jung Min-kyung
Published : Dec. 6, 2023 - 17:53
South Korea has reached a point where accepting more immigrants under a solid policy is no longer a choice, but a necessity because the country could face extinction without it, the justice minister said Wednesday.
“We have already surpassed the phase of contemplating whether or not to adopt immigration policies,” Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon said during a ruling party policy meeting held at the National Assembly.
“Korea faces the fate of becoming extinct due to a population crisis if we do not adopt such policies,” he added.
Han’s latest remarks come in line with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s efforts to launch a new government agency as a control tower handling immigration affairs. Yoon’s talk of launching the control tower has been ongoing since last year, but has failed to make significant progress so far.
The control tower will be under the Justice Ministry once launched, according to the government.
Han explained that the new immigration policies don’t merely translate into accepting more foreigners into the country.
“It’s about tightening the monitoring on who to accept by using a detailed yardstick and adopting stronger management of illegal immigrants,” he told a group of People Power Party lawmakers.
“The quintessential countermeasures against a population crisis is improving birth rates alongside a new immigration policy.”
Officials from different agencies across the government will be dispatched to the control tower, according to Han. He explained that this system takes a leaf out of immigration control towers in Germany and Japan.
“The idea allows smooth operation without having to reform too many laws,” he said.
More from Headlines
-
Half of young people struggling financially: Seoul
-
Banks, regulators shift blame for snowballing ELS losses
-
Drug demand rises over surge in ‘walking pneumonia,’ flu