Kim Bo-seong shows Hangeul art in Spain, Portugal

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 6, 2023 - 16:12

(Kim Bo-seong) (Kim Bo-seong)

Artist Kim Bo-seong, who has found inspiration in the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, for his art, rolled up his sleeves to herald Korean consonants and vowels in Europe through his art created using virtual reality technology.

Kim kicked off the project in April while traveling to Spain and Portugal, presenting his works through virtual reality, which he continues until Tuesday next week.

Each consonant and vowel is a source of artistic inspiration for Kim. who has explored Hangeul for more than 35 years.

Hangeul was created in 1443 by King Sejong in Joseon era with the goal of helping Koreans read and write.

After returning to Korea, Kim will give a lecture about his art, focusing on works of Hangeul on Dec. 15 at Baekseok University in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.

“I am planning to bring together my Hangeul paintings to Eastern and Western Europe next July for an exhibition as well as presenting those works through VR technology at the same time,” Kim told The Korea Herald.

