[KH Explains] Banks, regulators shift blame for snowballing ELS losses

Korea is in the middle of blame-shifting, as banks are facing a more than 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) loss in the first half of next year from the sales of equity-linked securities tied to a Hong Kong index.

Financial authorities are considering creating guidelines for compensation regarding the sales of ELS products tracking the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, seeing the possibility of banks’ mis-selling. The value of ELS products sold by Korea’s five major banks set to mature next year surpasses 13 trillion won.

Though the guidelines have yet to be be finalized, it is expected to be similar in form to that of the derivative-linked funds and securities mis-selling crisis in 2019, focusing on the principle of suitability.

In the past, for the DLF compensation, banks had to compensate more when they suggested “unsuitable” products to investors. Also, those aged over 65 received 5 extra points, while those aged over 80 received 10 extra points in the assessment of compensation rate.

Similar to the DLF crisis, top financial watchdogs are lashing out against local banks, accusing them of irresponsible sales of the derivative product.

“It is suspicious whether the principle of suitability was adhered to, considering that the high-level, high-risk products were sold to older people at bank counters at a certain period,” Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun said on Nov. 29.

“Banks commenting they have prevention measures against consumer damages after having largely sold (the ELS products) sounds like an evasion of responsibility,” Lee said.

Some also blamed the banks for massively selling high-risk products.

“In developed countries, most banks refrain from selling ELS products because if the sales go wrong and they are accused of mis-selling, they will be fined heavily. The fines could outweigh the profits,” Lee Hyo-seob, senior research fellow at the Korea Capital Market Institute, said. "But in Korea, banks massively sell derivative products as the penalty is not as heavy."

While the authorities have led an investigation on local banks for mis-selling charges, the banks remain cautious.

“As the losses have not yet been finalized, we are not discussing the banks' responsibility yet,” an official from a local bank said.

“Some think that the authorities have take into consideration the fact that there are more customers who have resubscribed for the ELS products, and how the sales were made after the regulations were enhanced following the enactment and imposition of the Act on the Protection of Financial Consumers,” the official said.

The Consumer Protection Act mandates financial companies to comply with consumer protection measures including the “six conduct rules” of suitability, appropriateness, duty to explain, prohibition of unfair sales practice, prohibition of improper solicitation and advertisement regulations.

Market watchers say the compensation rate for ELS sales could be lower than that of the DLF crisis, as banks sold the product under tighter measures.

“As there have been compensation measures for cases of the financial industry’s mis-selling crisis, such as real estate fund and private equity fund crises, the ELS crisis is likely to follow the procedure,” researcher Jun Seung-bae from eBest Investment & Securities said.

“But considering a large percent of ELS investors are those who have resubscribed for the products, the compensation rate is likely to fall lower than that of the DLF crisis,” Jun said. The standard compensation rate for the DLF was set at 55 percent.

Furthermore, financial authorities could also be subject to responsibility for not having further regulated banks’ sales range, market experts viewed.

“The authorities are also to take the blame. Korea went through a very similar crisis in 2019 with the DLF incident. They could have come up with specific regulations controlling the banks’ responsibilities,” a market researcher who requested anonymity said.