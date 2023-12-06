[Photo News] Startup demo day

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea unveils plan to tackle ailing mental health
-
2
Yoon replaces 6 ministers ahead of his 3rd year, general election
-
3
S. Korea's economy grows 0.6% in Q3, unchanged from earlier estimate
-
4
S. Korea successfully tests solid-fuel space rocket
-
5
Another search targets opposition leader in corruption probe
[Photo News] Startup demo dayBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 6, 2023 - 13:20
KB Financial Group Chief Digital Platform Officer Cho Young-suh (first from left, front row) and participants pose for a photo after the “2023 Hub Day," held at the KB Innovation Hub center in Seoul on Tuesday. Hub Day is an annual startup Demo Day hosted for the members of the KB Starters program, a startup accelerator program run by the financial giant. A total of 40 startups participated in this year’s event to share business ideas and seek partnership opportunities with KB subsidiaries. (KB Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Yoon nominates ex-boss at prosecution as new broadcasting watchdog head
-
Prosecutors raid residence of Newstapa's chief over suspected defamation of Yoon
-
Yoon's approval rating drops to 33%: Yonhap News Survey