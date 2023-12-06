Home

[Photo News] Startup demo day

By Korea Herald

Published : Dec. 6, 2023 - 13:20

    • Link copied

KB Financial Group Chief Digital Platform Officer Cho Young-suh (first from left, front row) and participants pose for a photo after the “2023 Hub Day," held at the KB Innovation Hub center in Seoul on Tuesday. Hub Day is an annual startup Demo Day hosted for the members of the KB Starters program, a startup accelerator program run by the financial giant. A total of 40 startups participated in this year’s event to share business ideas and seek partnership opportunities with KB subsidiaries. (KB Financial Group)

